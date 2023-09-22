MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

MotoGP issues apology statement after showing distorted map of India

Jammu and Kashmir has long been a contentious issue between India and its neighbour Pakistan which also claims territorial sovereignty over a part of the Kashmir region.

Published : Sep 22, 2023 16:53 IST , GREATER NOIDA - 1 MIN READ

Anish Pathiyil
File Photo: Franco Morbidelli (21) of Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team, Luca Marini (10) of Mooney VR46 Racing Team and Francesco Bagnaia (1) of Ducati Lenovo Team during a free practice session ahead of Grand Prix of India at the Buddh International Circuit, in Greater Noida, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.
File Photo: Franco Morbidelli (21) of Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team, Luca Marini (10) of Mooney VR46 Racing Team and Francesco Bagnaia (1) of Ducati Lenovo Team during a free practice session ahead of Grand Prix of India at the Buddh International Circuit, in Greater Noida, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI Photo/Vijay Verma
infoIcon

File Photo: Franco Morbidelli (21) of Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team, Luca Marini (10) of Mooney VR46 Racing Team and Francesco Bagnaia (1) of Ducati Lenovo Team during a free practice session ahead of Grand Prix of India at the Buddh International Circuit, in Greater Noida, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI Photo/Vijay Verma

The initial day of racing action got underway at the inaugural Indian Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit here on Friday, with two major talking points clouding the smooth racing action taking place on track.

Fans took to social media to mark out a distorted Indian map shown during the broadcast of the day’s action in the morning, which left out areas from Jammu and Kashmir from the outline of the country.

Jammu and Kashmir has long been a contentious issue between India and its neighbour Pakistan which also claims territorial sovereignty over a part of the Kashmir region.

After the backlash from social media users, MotoGP put out a statement in the afternoon on X, formerly known as Twitter, to apologize for the mishap.

“We’d like to apologize to our fans in India for the map shown earlier as part of the MotoGP broadcast,” the statement read.

“It is never our intent to make any statement other than that of support and appreciation for our host country.”

Recently, Canada-based Punjabi singer Shubhneet Singh, popularly known by his stage name Shubh was at the centre of controversy after one of his old Instagram stories resurfaced where he shared a distorted map of India on his Instagram story, omitting the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and the Northeastern states.

Along with the picture, the singer wrote, “Pray for Punjab”, for which he received severe backlash on social media. 

Related Topics

MotoGP /

MotoGP Bharat

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, September 22
    Team Sportstar
  2. A tale of two teams: Taliban send all-male team to Asian Games but Afghan women come from outside
    AP
  3. MotoGP issues apology statement after showing distorted map of India
    Anish Pathiyil
  4. Indian Grand Prix: Second practice session delay attributed to ‘track conditions’
    Anish Pathiyil
  5. ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC eyes win on Coyle’s return against Odisha FC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Moto GP

  1. Indian Grand Prix: Second practice session delay attributed to ‘track conditions’
    Anish Pathiyil
  2. MotoGP issues apology statement after showing distorted map of India
    Anish Pathiyil
  3. MotoGP Indian Grand Prix: Bagnaia, Espargaro reach India; Marquez enroute after visa delay
    Team Sportstar
  4. Marc Marquez among riders, personnel facing visa issues ahead of MotoGP Indian Grand Prix 2023
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Safety car and bike arrive at Buddh International Circuit ahead of MotoGP Bharat
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, September 22
    Team Sportstar
  2. A tale of two teams: Taliban send all-male team to Asian Games but Afghan women come from outside
    AP
  3. MotoGP issues apology statement after showing distorted map of India
    Anish Pathiyil
  4. Indian Grand Prix: Second practice session delay attributed to ‘track conditions’
    Anish Pathiyil
  5. ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC eyes win on Coyle’s return against Odisha FC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment