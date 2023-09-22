MagazineBuy Print

Indian Grand Prix: Second practice session delay attributed to ‘track conditions’

The 45-minute delay further affected the practice sessions of Moto2 and MotoGP with the sessions rescheduled for 3:05 PM IST and 4:15 PM IST respectively.

Published : Sep 22, 2023 17:37 IST , GREATER NOIDA - 1 MIN READ

Anish Pathiyil
File Photo: Bikers during the first free practice session ahead of the Indian GP at the Budh International Circuit in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, September 22, 2023.
File Photo: Bikers during the first free practice session ahead of the Indian GP at the Budh International Circuit in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, September 22, 2023. | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy / The Hindu
infoIcon

File Photo: Bikers during the first free practice session ahead of the Indian GP at the Budh International Circuit in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, September 22, 2023. | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy / The Hindu

If the controversy arising from MotoGP showing a distorted map of India was not enough, there was a delay in the second practice session of the Moto3 format during the Indian Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit here on Friday.

The session was delayed by 45 minutes, with the broadcast attributing the delay to the ‘track conditions’ although no repair works being undertaken were shown live on broadcast. 

However, sources at the track indicated that the delay could have been due to the conditions of workers at the track. Organisers of the event were unavailable for comment when approached regarding this issue.

“We are working here from around 6 AM in the morning. In such hot conditions, we were not even provided water to drink,” one of the workers told  Sportstar.

“We were provided just one or two bottles of water by the vehicles passing by,” he added. 

The issue was supposedly resolved after a carton of drinking water bottles was provided to the workers at their workplace.

The 45-minute delay further affected the practice sessions of Moto2 and MotoGP with the sessions rescheduled for 3:05 PM IST and 4:15 PM IST respectively.

The first-ever MotoGP race in India was also marred by visa-related issues which saw Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez and KTM’s Brad Binder arriving at the circuit just ahead of media proceedings on Thursday.

