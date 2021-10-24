Home Moto GP Quartararo wins maiden MotoGP title as Bagnaia crashes Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo became the first Frenchman to win the MotoGP world title following a fourth-place finish in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday. Reuters 24 October, 2021 18:37 IST Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo became the first Frenchman to win the MotoGP world championship. - Getty Images Reuters 24 October, 2021 18:37 IST Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo became the first Frenchman to win the MotoGP world championship following a fourth-place finish in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday as his closest title contender Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati crashed.Pole sitter Bagnaia was leading Ducati's home race when he crashed with five laps to go, handing Honda's Marc Marquez the race victory and the world title to Quartararo, who has an unassailable lead in the standings with two races left. Read more stories on Moto GP. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :