Motorsports weekend wrap: Toyota returns to F1 after 15 years; MotoGP set for revamp in 2027

This weekend, Larson cruised into the NASCAR Playoffs Round of 8 after a victory at the Charlotte Roval. Toyota returned to Formula One after a fifteen-year hiatus, joining Haas as a technical partner. MotoGP is set to continue with the same engines for 2025 and 2026.

NASCAR: Larson wins at Charlotte Roval; tops the table into Round of 8

Kyle Larson cruised to a stellar victory at the renovated Charlotte Roval to take the lead in the Playoff standings after the sixth round on Sunday. He finished ahead of Christopher Bell and William Byron in the final Round of 12 race while the battle among the drivers on the brink went down to the wire.

Tyler Reddick, one of four drivers in the elimination zone, made the most of a crucial race to secure his spot in the final 8. Despite starting with a win in Stage 1, he crashed into the 23XI Racing team co-owner and teammate Denny Hamlin at the start of the second stage, handing his team a huge task at hand to get him going again.

Tyler Reddick, driver of the #45 Monster Energy Toyota, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series in Concord, North Carolina. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

He made a terrific comeback, making his way through the pack quickly and ensuring his qualification. For Joey Logano, however, it initially looked like his time in the Playoffs came to an end. But the two-time champion was able to continue his campaign after Alex Bowman was disqualified.

In the post-race inspection, Bowman was found failing to meet the minimum weight requirement, resulting in a penalty that put him out of the Playoffs. He joined Austin Cindric, Daniel Suarez and Chase Briscoe who are out of contention.

F1: Toyota returns to F1 after 15 years; join Haas as technical partner

Toyota returned to the Formula One circuit after a 15-year hiatus, joining Haas F1 Team. The Japanese-based manufacturer struck an agreement to become the team’s official technical sponsor effective immediately starting from next week’s United States Grand Prix.

The American team is having a great season so far, currently placed seventh in the constructors standings. While this would be its second-best finish in its nine-year history, the team roped in Toyota’s motorsport arm – Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR) – alongside partners Ferrari and Dallara.

Toyota Chairman Aiko Toyoda, centre, with Ayao Komatsu, left, Team Principal of Haas F1 Team and Tomoya Takahashi, President of GAZOO Racing Company, poses for a photo in Oyama, Shizuoka prefecture, Japan. | Photo Credit: AP

Toyota previously competed in F1 as Panasonic Toyota Racing from 2002 to 2009. In its eight-year stint, it secured 13 podium finishes but pulled out from F1 after citing financial losses. By its re-entry to the grid, it will get an opportunity to help develop young Japanese drivers, an important company target.

It will also hope to follow in the footsteps of rival side Hondo which has had a successful outing in F1 so far. Honda became regular winners through its power unit and brought Japanese racing talent through to F1, with Yuki Tsunoda in his fourth season with the Red Bull.

MotoGP: Same engines to continue for two years before paving way for 2027 revamp

MotoGP announced that motorcycle manufacturers will use the same 1,000cc engines for the next two years with the size set to reduce to 850cc from the 2027 season. It was announced in May that the motorcycle capacity would be lowered in an attempt to make the sport safer as it reduces the top speed and increases mileage.

The Grand Prix Commission also added that the move would take it closer to its goal of being more sustainable - from 2027, the teams will use 100 per cent sustainable fuel, rising from the minimum 40 per cent they have raced with since 2024.

To make the sport even more efficient, the maximum number of engines allowed for each rider in a season will come down to six from seven. Fuel tank capacity will also be reduced, from 22 litres to 20 and major changes will be made to many other components to make MotoGP safer and more sustainable starting in 2027.