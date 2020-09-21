Narain Karthikeyan focussed on reviving NK Speed Racing Academy

Success does not depend on talent alone but needs many attributes like mental agility and self-discipline, Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan said in a virtual interactive session with WGM Tania Sachdev, organised by the FICCI Ladies Organisation (Hyderabad) on Monday.

Narain pointed out that there was no set formula for success.

Tania concurred, saying “There is no simple, ready or easy recipe for success. Talent is a prerequisite, no doubt.”

Referring to her own sport, she said: “Well, chess is a mind game but you still need to be physically fit to work long. Everyone has their own formula. It is important to focus on making the right moves instead of training the focus on the result.”

On comparison between classical and online chess, Tania said when tournaments aren’t happening, it is a good way to engage fans. “It caters to the fun aspect of the sport. I prefer a board game online. Online no doubt is an exciting format. Slowly some players are also adapting to it, but differently,” she explained.

‘IQ is not required to become a chess player but one has to have control over your nerves. It is not an emotional sport.’

“Artificial Intelligence is playing a big role. It is man versus machine. But, it is not the competition between the two,” Tania said.

Tania also said there was no doubt chess players have high IQ. “Players develop certain intelligence, set of mental skills. But again, IQ is not required to become a chess player but one has to have control over your nerves. It is not an emotional sport,” she said.

“Gender doesn’t matter much in motorsport, though it is right now dominated by men,” Narain said to a query.

“The much-awaited recognition, recognising motorsport as a sport by the Government of India about a few years back is encouraging more and more to get into it,” he said to another.

He revealed that he was working on reviving the Speed NK Racing Academy. “As the year 2020 was washed out because of the pandemic, it gave me some time to focus on the academy. I firmly believe in giving back and contributing a bit to the development of Indian motorsport. Speed NK Racing Academy is focused on taking Indian motorsport in the right direction,” he said.

Narain concluded that Formula One is like playing chess at 150 miles an hour.

Mrs. Usharani Manne, Chairperson, and Priya Gazdar, Secretary, moderated the discussion.