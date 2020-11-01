Motorsport Motorsport No fans at Portugal's MotoGP race, says Portuguese PM The first MotoGP race in Portugal since 2012, will now take place without spectators after the Portuguese government announced a partial lockdown on Saturday. Reuters 01 November, 2020 10:11 IST Around 27,000 fans attended the Formula One Grand Prix in Portugal last week but PM Antonio Costa said the event had not been a success as social distancing was not observed. - Getty Images Reuters 01 November, 2020 10:11 IST The season-ending MotoGP race in Portugal on Nov. 22 will now take place without spectators after the Portuguese government announced a partial lockdown on Saturday to fight a surge of COVID-19 infections.The first MotoGP race in Portugal since 2012, due to take place at the Algarve International Circuit, will now be held behind closed doors due to new measures announced by Prime Minister Antonio Costa, which kick in from Nov. 4.READ | Formula One confident of completing season despite lockdowns Around 27,000 fans attended the Formula One Grand Prix in Portugal last week but Costa said the event had not been a success as social distancing was not observed."What happened at the Grand Prix is unacceptable and cannot be repeated," he said."We have already told the organisers that the MotoGP race will be held without an audience because our inability to organise events of this scale with spectators has been revealed." Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos