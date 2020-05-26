Motorsport Motorsport Ricciardo and Norris in Bathurst 1000 excites McLaren chief Brown McLaren chief Zak Brown would love to see Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris compete in the Bathurst 1000. Tom Webber 26 May, 2020 13:37 IST Lando Norris (L) and Daniel Ricciardo (R) will be team-mates at McLaren in 2021 - Getty Images Tom Webber 26 May, 2020 13:37 IST Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris taking part in the Bathurst 1000 is something McLaren chief executive Zak Brown would love to see.The annual touring car race is held at Mount Panorama in New South Wales and typically clashes with Formula One's Japanese Grand Prix in early October.Brown owns part of the Walkinshaw Andretti United team that ran a car in the 2019 edition.Ricciardo will join McLaren from Renault after the 2020 F1 season and Brown would love to figure out a way for the Australian and Norris to take part in the Supercars event.READ| Quarantine measures could push Silverstone races into August "I think they'd both love to do it," Brown told Supercars Sidetracked."I think people now know I'm a little bit different than most of the team bosses in F1 as I like to see our drivers go out and give it a go at Daytona or Le Mans, things of that nature."I think it'll just come down to schedule and whether they can fit it in the schedule."I'd love to see them do it there [in Bathurst]. Let's see. For sure, they'll get a go in my Holden."McLaren granted Fernando Alonso leave from the Monaco Grand Prix to take part in the Indy 500 in 2017. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos