Motorsport Motorsport F1 needed Vettel to stay - Hamilton Hamilton says Vettel's move from Ferrari to Racing Point is exciting for the sport. Reuters 11 September, 2020 14:24 IST Sebastian Vettel rides a bicycle in the paddock before practice ahead of the Grand Prix of Tuscany on Friday. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 11 September, 2020 14:24 IST Formula One needed Sebastian Vettel to stay and Racing Point, who become Aston Martin F1 next season, made a smart move in signing him, according to six times world champion Lewis Hamilton.The 35-year-old Briton said at the Tuscan Grand Prix on Thursday that Vettel's move from Ferrari to the Silverstone-based team, announced earlier, was exciting for the sport. “It's quite a big shift from Ferrari to an up-and-coming team,” Hamilton told Sky Sports television at the Mugello circuit.'Happy'“But I think Formula One really needs to keep the great driver that he is in the sport so I'm really happy that he's continuing and not stopping. I'm just really happy for him because it's not been the easiest of journeys at Ferrari, and I think he'll learn so much from there.”Racing Point has said four times world champion Vettel will drive for it in 2021 and beyond, replacing Mexican Sergio Perez. Vettel, 33, told reporters he had come close to retiring before signing the deal.His staying means the sport will have three multiple world champions still racing, with Spain's double champion Fernando Alonso returning after two seasons out to drive for Renault, who will be renamed Alpine F1. “I think it's one of the smartest moves that Aston Martin could do and I'm excited to see what he contributes and how he helps progress that team forward,” said Hamilton.The Briton, who leads team-mate Valtteri Bottas in the championship by 47 points after eight races, said experience counted for a lot. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos