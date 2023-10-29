Thailand MotoGP 2023: Jorge Martin wins Thai Moto GP, Bagnaia second

Jorge Martin of Pramac Racing won the Thailand MotoGP while Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati finished second in a thrilling finish at the Buriram International Circuit in Buriram on Sunday.
Bagnaia crossed the line third behind Brad Binder but was awarded second place after the South African was demoted a place for exceeding track limits.
Bagnaia, who last won the Indonesia MotoGP, two weeks ago, still leads the Riders Standings, at 366 points, with six wins and 11 podium finishes. Martin, on the other hand, is closing in on the Italian, at 339 points, with three wins and seven podium finishes.
More to follow.
