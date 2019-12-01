Vishnu Prasad pips Raghul Rangasamy, clinches National Racing C'ship title

Vishnu Prasad of MSport edged out his best friend and team-mate Raghul Rangasamy in the final race to clinch the coveted FLGB4 title in the JK Tyre – FMSCI National Racing Championship at the Buddh International Circuit here on Sunday.

Vishnu was not at his best the other day and defending champion Raghul caught up with him on the points table. “We were dead even on points (73) and knew it would go down to the wire,” said Vishnu after the race. It did go down to the wire, with both Vishnu and Raghul, third and fourth on grid, giving it their all for the title.

Pole sitter Ashwin (Dark Don Racing) tried hard to stop the aggressive Vishnu from going upfront. But the latter played it smart to go ahead before the safety car came in.

Accident

Raghul realised this was his chance to play catch-up. He was stuck in the middle but with three laps to go in the eight-lapper, Vishnu moved from the inside in Turn 1. Rohit Khanna (Dark Don) tried to close the door on him but ended up kissing Vishnu’s car a bit. That spelt trouble as Rohit bumped his team-mate Sandeep, who flipped his car and it eventually caught fire.

Raghul managed to sneak in on time and, from there, Vishnu, Ashwin and Raghul finished in that order under the safety car.

For Vishnu, who belongs to Chennai, it was his 13th title. “I want a couple more,” he said.

Raghul was not disappointed. “To be frank, I am happy that the title is within the team and between us,” he said.