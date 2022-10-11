National Games 2022 medal tally, state-wise list on October 11: Services on top

Here is a look at the medals table at the National Games 2022 as on October 11.

The National Games 2022 is being held in Gujarat from September 29 to October 12. India’s prestigious multi-event sporting showcase returns after a gap of seven years. It was last held in Kerala in 2015.

National Games 2022, October 10 LIVE Updates

The National Games is held across six cities of Gujarat- Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar. Gujarat will host the National Games for the first time. This will be the 36th edition of the National Games, and an estimated 7,000 athletes will take part across 36 sporting disciplines.

Services Sports Control Board leads the medal tally.