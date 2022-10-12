The 2022 National Games of India will be held in Gujarat from September 29 to October 12, 2022. India’s prestigious multi-event sporting showcase returns after a gap of seven years. It was last held in Kerala in 2015.

The National Games will be held across six cities of Gujarat- Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar. Gujarat will host the National Games for the first time. This will be the 36th edition of the National Games, and an estimated 7,000 athletes will take part across 36 sporting disciplines.

Here are the list of events scheduled to take place on October 12 (timings in IST)-

Boxing (Mahatma Mandir V3)

Time Men (finals) Ring 1 Women (finals) Ring 2 11:00 -11:15 am 51 kg 52kg 11:15 -11:30 am 57 kg 57 Kg 11:30-11:45 am 60kg 60 kg 11:45 am -12:00 Noon 67 kg 66kg 12:00 -12:15 pm 75kg 75kg 12:15 -12:30 pm 80kg 12:30 -12:45 pm 92kg 12:45pm - 1:00 pm 92+kg

Volleyball (Multi-Purpose Hall, SAG Sports Complex)

Men and women bronze medal matches- 8 AM and 10 AM onwards

Women and men gold medal matches- 12 PM and 2 PM onwards