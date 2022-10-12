National Games 2022

National Games schedule today, Oct 12: List of events, time, where to watch

National Games 2022: Let’s take a look at the events scheduled on October 12.

Team Sportstar
12 October, 2022 06:35 IST
Lovlina Borgohain (left) of Assam will be in action today.

Lovlina Borgohain (left) of Assam will be in action today. | Photo Credit: KRISHNAN VV

The 2022 National Games of India will be held in Gujarat from September 29 to October 12, 2022. India’s prestigious multi-event sporting showcase returns after a gap of seven years. It was last held in Kerala in 2015. 

The National Games  will be held across six cities of Gujarat- Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar. Gujarat will host the National Games for the first time. This will be the 36th edition of the National Games, and an estimated 7,000 athletes will take part across 36 sporting disciplines.

Here are the list of events scheduled to take place on October 12 (timings in IST)-

Boxing (Mahatma Mandir V3)

TimeMen (finals) Ring 1Women (finals) Ring 2
11:00 -11:15 am51 kg52kg
11:15 -11:30 am 57 kg57 Kg
11:30-11:45 am60kg60 kg
11:45 am -12:00 Noon67 kg66kg
12:00 -12:15 pm75kg75kg
12:15 -12:30 pm 80kg
12:30 -12:45 pm 92kg
12:45pm - 1:00 pm 92+kg

Volleyball (Multi-Purpose Hall, SAG Sports Complex)

Men and women bronze medal matches- 8 AM and 10 AM onwards

Women and men gold medal matches- 12 PM and 2 PM onwards

Where can you watch the National Games 2022 live?
The Games will be televised live on Doordarshan Sports and the YouTube channel of Prasar Bharti Sports.

