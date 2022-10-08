National Games: Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh enter men’s hockey semifinals

Haryana blanked Tamil Nadu 3-0 to enter the men’s hockey semifinals in the 36th National Games at the Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium here on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu started on a promising note but faded away as Haryana found its rhythm and took control of the midfield. Tamil Nadu earned two penalty corners and an open chance in the first 10 minutes but couldn’t convert any of them. Haryana settled down and displayed good cohesion and piled pressure on its rival with sharp moves. An unmarked Bharat tapped in the first goal from close to put Haryana ahead in the ninth minute. Mandeep Mor converted a penalty corner to increase the lead in the 35th minute while Abhishek scored a field goal in the 50th minute to complete the tally.

Karnataka stormed into the semifinals with an easy 11-2 win over host Gujarat. Sheshe Gowda scored a hat-trick for the winner, which led 6-1 at half-time.

Maharashtra prevailed over Jharkhand 3-1 to enter the semifinals. Yuvraj Walmiki scored a brace for Maharashtra. Uttar Pradesh edged out West Bengal 5-4 in the tie-breaker to book a passage into the last four. The teams were level 1-1 at the end of regular time.

In the semifinals on Monday, Haryana will meet Karnataka while Maharashtra will take on Uttar Pradesh.