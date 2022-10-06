National Games: Rohan Patil, Avani Prashanth in command of individual golf events

Maharashtra's Rohan Patil enjoyed a sole lead with a score of five-under 67 among men and Karnataka’s Avani Prashanth carded a one-under 71 to lead the pack among women after the first round competitions of the National Games at the Kensville Golf and Country Club here on Thursday.
Haryana (143) in men’s section and Karnataka (144) in women’s section led in team competitions.
The scores (first round):
Men: Individual: Rohan Patil 67; Abhinav Lohan and Karandeep Kochhar 68; Ishaan Chawhan 71; Arjun Bhati, Aryan Anand and Varoon Parmar 72.
Team: Haryana 143; Maharashtra 144; Karnataka 146; Delhi, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh 147; West Bengal 149.
Women: Individual: Avani Prashanth 71; Amandeep Kaur 72; Durga Nittur, Gaurika Bishnoi, Neha Tripathi and Kriti Chowhan 73; Nisha Patel 74.
Team: Karnataka 144; Maharashtra and Punjab 150; Delhi 152; Haryana 153; Chandigarh 155.