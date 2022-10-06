National Games 2022

National Games: Rohan Patil, Avani Prashanth in command of individual golf events

Haryana (143) in the men’s section and Karnataka (144) in the women’s section led in golf team competitions at the National Games.

Y. B. Sarangi
AHMEDABAD 06 October, 2022 20:45 IST
AHMEDABAD 06 October, 2022 20:45 IST
FILE PHOTO: Maharashtra’s Rohan Patil claimed a one-shot lead on the opening day of the IGU Rotary Karnataka Amateur Golf Championship at the Eagleton golf resort in Bengaluru on April 30, 2019.

FILE PHOTO: Maharashtra’s Rohan Patil claimed a one-shot lead on the opening day of the IGU Rotary Karnataka Amateur Golf Championship at the Eagleton golf resort in Bengaluru on April 30, 2019. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Haryana (143) in the men’s section and Karnataka (144) in the women’s section led in golf team competitions at the National Games.

Maharashtra's Rohan Patil enjoyed a sole lead with a score of five-under 67 among men and Karnataka’s Avani Prashanth carded a one-under 71 to lead the pack among women after the first round competitions of the National Games at the Kensville Golf and Country Club here on Thursday.

Haryana (143) in men’s section and Karnataka (144) in women’s section led in team competitions.

The scores (first round):
Men: Individual: Rohan Patil 67; Abhinav Lohan and Karandeep Kochhar 68; Ishaan Chawhan 71; Arjun Bhati, Aryan Anand and Varoon Parmar 72.
Team: Haryana 143; Maharashtra 144; Karnataka 146; Delhi, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh 147; West Bengal 149.
Women: Individual: Avani Prashanth 71; Amandeep Kaur 72; Durga Nittur, Gaurika Bishnoi, Neha Tripathi and Kriti Chowhan 73; Nisha Patel 74.
Team: Karnataka 144; Maharashtra and Punjab 150; Delhi 152; Haryana 153; Chandigarh 155.

Read more stories on National Games 2022.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Slide shows

National Games, October 5 in pictures: Lovlina, Hussamuddin through to next round; multiple Games records set in swimming

National Games, October 4 in pictures: Ram Baboo breaks NR; Amlan Borgohain shines in men’s 200m

National Games 2022: October 3 highlights in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us