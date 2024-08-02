MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Brutal Alcaraz crushes Auger-Aliassime to reach final

The 21-year-old second seed is bidding to add the Olympic gold to the French Open and Wimbledon titles he won recently and was in devastating form on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Published : Aug 02, 2024 19:30 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Carlos Alcaraz defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime in Paris 2024 Olympics semifinal.
Carlos Alcaraz defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime in Paris 2024 Olympics semifinal. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime in Paris 2024 Olympics semifinal. | Photo Credit: AP

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz powered into the Olympic singles final with a brutal 6-1 6-1 thrashing of overwhelmed Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime at Roland Garros on Friday.

The 21-year-old second seed is bidding to add the Olympic gold to the French Open and Wimbledon titles he won recently and was in devastating form on Court Philippe Chatrier.

From the moment Auger-Aliassime double-faulted to hand over an early service break it was one-way traffic a ruthless Alcaraz wrapped up the victory in little more than an hour.

Alcaraz will face either top seed Novak Djokovic or Italian Lorenzo Musetti in Sunday’s gold-medal match.

ALSO READ | Paris 2024 Olympics: Italians Paolini and Errani speed into Olympic doubles final

They play their semifinal later on Friday.

Auger-Aliassime still has the possibility of taking home two medals as he will contest the bronze medal match in the mixed doubles later alongside Gabriela Dabrowski.

Related stories

Related Topics

Carlos Alcaraz /

Felix Auger-Aliassime /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

olympics /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs IND Live Score, 1st ODI: India 80/1 (14); Wellalage removes Gill for 16; Kohli joins Rohit
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Brutal Alcaraz crushes Auger-Aliassime to reach final
    Reuters
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Police investigating hate speech targeting opening ceremony artistic director Thomas Jolly
    AP
  4. Archery, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Score updates: India loses to Korea 2-6; to play the bronze medal match
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates, Day 7: Dhiraj, Ankita in Archery Bronze medal match; India beats Australia 3-2 in Hockey
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Brutal Alcaraz crushes Auger-Aliassime to reach final
    Reuters
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Police investigating hate speech targeting opening ceremony artistic director Thomas Jolly
    AP
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Irish eyes smile in Paris as O’Donovan does it again in men’s lightweight double sculls
    Reuters
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Ledecky not resting on laurels with ninth gold within reach
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Italians Paolini and Errani speed into Olympic doubles final
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs IND Live Score, 1st ODI: India 80/1 (14); Wellalage removes Gill for 16; Kohli joins Rohit
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Brutal Alcaraz crushes Auger-Aliassime to reach final
    Reuters
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Police investigating hate speech targeting opening ceremony artistic director Thomas Jolly
    AP
  4. Archery, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Score updates: India loses to Korea 2-6; to play the bronze medal match
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates, Day 7: Dhiraj, Ankita in Archery Bronze medal match; India beats Australia 3-2 in Hockey
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment