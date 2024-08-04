MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics 2024: Amit Rohidas shown red card in IND vs GBR hockey quarterfinal, India down to 10 players

The suspension meant Rohidas was suspended for the match and India was reduced to 10 men for the remaining contest.

Published : Aug 04, 2024 14:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Harmanpreet Singh of India and Amit Rohidas of India in action.
Harmanpreet Singh of India and Amit Rohidas of India in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Harmanpreet Singh of India and Amit Rohidas of India in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India’s Amit Rohidas was shown a red card during the side’s quarterfinal match against Great Britain on Sunday at the Paris Olympics 2024.

The suspension meant India was reduced to 10 men for the remaining contest. Amit was dribbling in the midfield in the second minute of the second quarter when he hit Will Calnan with his stick on the face.

The field umpire sent the decision upstairs who deemed the hit to be intentional from the Indian player. Calnen recovered and continued with the game.

According to Law 9.2 of the ‘Players Conduct’ rules of the International Hockey Federation: “Players on the field must hold their stick and not use it in a dangerous way. Players must not lift their stick over the heads of other players.”

MORE TO FOLLOW

