India’s Amit Rohidas was shown a red card during the side’s quarterfinal match against Great Britain on Sunday at the Paris Olympics 2024.

The suspension meant India was reduced to 10 men for the remaining contest. Amit was dribbling in the midfield in the second minute of the second quarter when he hit Will Calnan with his stick on the face.

The field umpire sent the decision upstairs who deemed the hit to be intentional from the Indian player. Calnen recovered and continued with the game.

According to Law 9.2 of the ‘Players Conduct’ rules of the International Hockey Federation: “Players on the field must hold their stick and not use it in a dangerous way. Players must not lift their stick over the heads of other players.”

