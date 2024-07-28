MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Archery LIVE Paris 2024 Olympics Women’s Team Quarterfinal Updates: India loses to Netherlands 6-0

Archery Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE: Catch the latest scores, updates and news from India vs Netherlands in the women’s recurve team quarterfinal match on July 28 at the Esplanade des Invalides.

Updated : Jul 28, 2024 18:12 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Archery recurve women’s team quarterfinal against the Netherlands at the Paris 2024 Olympics on July 28 at the Esplanade des Invalides.

  • July 28, 2024 18:10
    Final Score: IND vs NED Women’s Archery Recurve Team QFs

    SET 1

    Netherlands -- 9, 8, 9, 9, 9 8 - 52 (2 points)

    India -- 7, 10, 7, 9, 9, 9 - 51 (0 point)


    SET 2

    Netherlands -- 9, 9, 8, 9, 10, 9 - 54 (4 points)

    India -- 10, 10, 8, 6, 9, 6 - 49 (0 point)


    SET 3

    Netherlands -- 10, 10, 9, 9, 8, 7 -- 53 (6 points)

    India - 4, 10, 8, 8, 10 -- 48 (0 point)

  • July 28, 2024 18:07
    Third Set: Netherlands goes through semifinal

    Netherlands -- 10, 10, 9, 9, 8, 7 -- 53 (6 points)

    India - 4, 10, 8, 8, 10 -- 48 (0 point)

  • July 28, 2024 18:03
    Set 3

    India has been annihilated by Netherlands after Ankita, Deepika and Bhajan could only manage 48 in the third set. The Dutch trio easily went past the score and goes through Semis. 

  • July 28, 2024 17:59
    Second Set: Netherlands extends lead

    Netherlands -- 9, 9, 8, 9, 10, 9 - 54

    India -- 10, 10, 8, 6, 9, 6 - 49

  • July 28, 2024 17:57
    Set 2

    9, 10 and 9 by Nehterlands mean they take the second set as well. India is under tremendous pressure. 

  • July 28, 2024 17:56
    Set 2

    Ankita Bhakat gets a 6, not a good start for India. Bhajan recovers well and gets a 9 but Deepika’s sloppy 6 puts India in a vulnerable situation. India finishes with 49. 

  • July 28, 2024 17:54
    Set 2

    8, 9 and 8 for Netherland in first shot of the second set. 

  • July 28, 2024 17:53
    Set 2

    An 8 for Deepika in her first shot of set 2. 

  • July 28, 2024 17:52
    Set 2

    Bhajan Kaur with a 10 too. 

  • July 28, 2024 17:52
    Set 2

    Ankita Bhakat starts with a 10. 

  • July 28, 2024 17:51
    First Set: Netherlands takes early lead

    Netherlands -- 9, 8, 9, 9, 9 8 - 52

    India -- 7, 10, 7, 9, 9, 9 - 51

  • July 28, 2024 17:50
    Set 1

    A 9, 9 and 8 for Netherlands make sure they take first set. 

  • July 28, 2024 17:49
    Set 1

    All 9s for India in the second shot of the first set. India gets to 51. 

  • July 28, 2024 17:48
    Set 1

    A 9, 8 and 9 give Netherlands an early lead to the Dutch team. 

  • July 28, 2024 17:47
    Set 1

    Deepika hits a 7 too. 

  • July 28, 2024 17:47
    Set 1

    Ankita hits bullseye - a 10 for her. 

  • July 28, 2024 17:47
    Set 1

    Ankita starts with a paltry 7

  • July 28, 2024 17:44
    Seedings

    India is the fourth-seeded team while the Netherlands are seeded 12th. 

  • July 28, 2024 17:43
    Here we go!

    Screenshot 2024-07-28 174253.png

  • July 28, 2024 17:39
    Point system

    Understand the points system better: Each archer will shoot twice in one set. Both countries have four sets to outdo the other team. 

    Screenshot 2024-07-28 173748.png

  • July 28, 2024 17:31
    Women’s Team Bracket

    Screenshot 2024-07-28 173232.png

  • July 28, 2024 17:28
    Indians in action

    Paris 2024 Olympics: Indians in action today — July 28 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

    On July 28, Indian athletes will be in action in shooting, badminton, rowing, table tennis, boxing, swimming and archery.

  • July 28, 2024 17:18
    Paris Olympics 2024: India off to stirring start as archers finish in top-four of team events

    Paris Olympics 2024: India off to stirring start as archers finish in top-four of team events

    Indian archers make history at 2024 Olympics with record-breaking performances, setting sights on medals in Paris.

  • July 28, 2024 17:13
    When and where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE in India?

    The live telecast of the Paris Olympics will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

  • July 28, 2024 17:00
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the women’s archery team quarterfinal against the Netherlands. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates. 

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Archery /

Deepika Kumari /

Ankita Bhakat /

Bhajan Kaur

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Mohammedan SC vs Inter Kashi score, Durand Cup 2024: MDSP v KSHI; Preview, predictions
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Sumit Nagal knocked out in first round after three-set loss to Corentin Moutet
    Team Sportstar
  3. Archery LIVE Paris 2024 Olympics Women’s Team Quarterfinal Updates: India loses to Netherlands 6-0
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs SL Women’s Asia Cup 2024 Final, Live Score: Sri Lanka 141/2 (16 overs); 25 needed off 18 balls
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s Asia Cup 2024: Samarawickrama stars as Sri Lanka beats India to win title
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Sumit Nagal knocked out in first round after three-set loss to Corentin Moutet
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Opening ceremony’s ‘Last Supper’ sketch never meant to disrespect, say organisers
    Reuters
  3. Climate Coach: Paris 2024 Olympics works towards being socially, environmentally responsible
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Nadal ‘ready to play’ singles with Djokovic in sight
    AFP
  5. Archery LIVE Paris 2024 Olympics Women’s Team Quarterfinal Updates: India loses to Netherlands 6-0
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Mohammedan SC vs Inter Kashi score, Durand Cup 2024: MDSP v KSHI; Preview, predictions
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Sumit Nagal knocked out in first round after three-set loss to Corentin Moutet
    Team Sportstar
  3. Archery LIVE Paris 2024 Olympics Women’s Team Quarterfinal Updates: India loses to Netherlands 6-0
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs SL Women’s Asia Cup 2024 Final, Live Score: Sri Lanka 141/2 (16 overs); 25 needed off 18 balls
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s Asia Cup 2024: Samarawickrama stars as Sri Lanka beats India to win title
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment