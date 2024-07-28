Archery LIVE Paris 2024 Olympics Women’s Team Quarterfinal Updates: India loses to Netherlands 6-0

- July 28, 2024 18:10Final Score: IND vs NED Women’s Archery Recurve Team QFs
SET 1
Netherlands -- 9, 8, 9, 9, 9 8 - 52 (2 points)
India -- 7, 10, 7, 9, 9, 9 - 51 (0 point)
SET 2
Netherlands -- 9, 9, 8, 9, 10, 9 - 54 (4 points)
India -- 10, 10, 8, 6, 9, 6 - 49 (0 point)
SET 3
Netherlands -- 10, 10, 9, 9, 8, 7 -- 53 (6 points)
India - 4, 10, 8, 8, 10 -- 48 (0 point)
- July 28, 2024 18:07Third Set: Netherlands goes through semifinal
Netherlands -- 10, 10, 9, 9, 8, 7 -- 53 (6 points)
India - 4, 10, 8, 8, 10 -- 48 (0 point)
- July 28, 2024 18:03Set 3
India has been annihilated by Netherlands after Ankita, Deepika and Bhajan could only manage 48 in the third set. The Dutch trio easily went past the score and goes through Semis.
- July 28, 2024 17:59Second Set: Netherlands extends lead
Netherlands -- 9, 9, 8, 9, 10, 9 - 54
India -- 10, 10, 8, 6, 9, 6 - 49
- July 28, 2024 17:57Set 2
9, 10 and 9 by Nehterlands mean they take the second set as well. India is under tremendous pressure.
- July 28, 2024 17:56Set 2
Ankita Bhakat gets a 6, not a good start for India. Bhajan recovers well and gets a 9 but Deepika’s sloppy 6 puts India in a vulnerable situation. India finishes with 49.
- July 28, 2024 17:54Set 2
8, 9 and 8 for Netherland in first shot of the second set.
- July 28, 2024 17:53Set 2
An 8 for Deepika in her first shot of set 2.
- July 28, 2024 17:52Set 2
Bhajan Kaur with a 10 too.
- July 28, 2024 17:52Set 2
Ankita Bhakat starts with a 10.
- July 28, 2024 17:51First Set: Netherlands takes early lead
Netherlands -- 9, 8, 9, 9, 9 8 - 52
India -- 7, 10, 7, 9, 9, 9 - 51
- July 28, 2024 17:50Set 1
A 9, 9 and 8 for Netherlands make sure they take first set.
- July 28, 2024 17:49Set 1
All 9s for India in the second shot of the first set. India gets to 51.
- July 28, 2024 17:48Set 1
A 9, 8 and 9 give Netherlands an early lead to the Dutch team.
- July 28, 2024 17:47Set 1
Deepika hits a 7 too.
- July 28, 2024 17:47Set 1
Ankita hits bullseye - a 10 for her.
- July 28, 2024 17:47Set 1
Ankita starts with a paltry 7
- July 28, 2024 17:44Seedings
India is the fourth-seeded team while the Netherlands are seeded 12th.
- July 28, 2024 17:43Here we go!
- July 28, 2024 17:39Point system
Understand the points system better: Each archer will shoot twice in one set. Both countries have four sets to outdo the other team.
- July 28, 2024 17:31Women’s Team Bracket
- July 28, 2024 17:18Paris Olympics 2024: India off to stirring start as archers finish in top-four of team events
- July 28, 2024 17:13When and where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE in India?
The live telecast of the Paris Olympics will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India from July 26 to August 11, 2024.
- July 28, 2024 17:00Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the women’s archery team quarterfinal against the Netherlands. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.
Latest on Sportstar
- LIVE Mohammedan SC vs Inter Kashi score, Durand Cup 2024: MDSP v KSHI; Preview, predictions
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Sumit Nagal knocked out in first round after three-set loss to Corentin Moutet
- Archery LIVE Paris 2024 Olympics Women’s Team Quarterfinal Updates: India loses to Netherlands 6-0
- IND vs SL Women’s Asia Cup 2024 Final, Live Score: Sri Lanka 141/2 (16 overs); 25 needed off 18 balls
- Women’s Asia Cup 2024: Samarawickrama stars as Sri Lanka beats India to win title
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE