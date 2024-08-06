MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Coach of champions De Grasse and Jacobs, Rana Reiders kicked out of the Games

Rana Reider was investigated for alleged sexual misconduct by the U.S. Center for SafeSport and placed on a one-year probation that ended in May.

Published : Aug 06, 2024 17:25 IST , SAINT-DENIS, France - 2 MINS READ

AP
File Photo: Coach Rana Reider during a training session.
File Photo: Coach Rana Reider during a training session. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File Photo: Coach Rana Reider during a training session. | Photo Credit: AP

The American coach of Olympic champions Andre De Grasse and Marcell Jacobs has been kicked out of the Paris Games.

Rana Reider was investigated for alleged sexual misconduct by the U.S. Center for SafeSport and placed on a one-year probation that ended in May.

He was accredited for the Summer Games through the Canadian Olympic Committee for his personal work with De Grasse, the defending 200-meter champion. He’s also the personal coach of Jacobs, the Italian who won the 100 meters in Tokyo three years ago, and several other sprinters.

“The decision to provide him with that access was based on the understanding that his probation with the U.S. Center for SafeSport ended in May this year, that he had no other suspensions or sanctions, and otherwise met our eligibility requirements,” the Canadian Olympic Committee said Monday.

“On Sunday August 4th we learned of new information about the appropriateness of Mr. Reider remaining accredited by Team Canada at the Paris 2024 Games. In discussion with Athletics Canada, it was agreed that Mr. Reider’s accreditation be revoked,” the Canadian Olympic body added.

ALSO READ | Paris 2024 Olympics: US hurdler Crittenden’s repechage gambit pays off, books semifinal spot

The move means that De Grasse won’t have his coach with him when he attempts to defend his gold in the 200 semifinals and possibly final on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

De Grasse finished second behind 100 champion Noah Lyles in his 200 heat on Monday to qualify for the semifinals.

Jacobs finished fifth in the 100 on Sunday and will also be attempting to defend gold with Italy’s 4x100 relay team.

Athletics Canada also suspended Reider when the investigation began three years ago. De Grasse eventually began working with Reider again.

