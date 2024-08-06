MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Struggling Miller-Uibo’s 400m title defence ends in repechage

The 30-year-old Miller-Uibo was on the hunt for a third straight gold but pulled up midway through her preliminary race on Monday and walked the remainder of the way.

Published : Aug 06, 2024 17:15 IST , PARIS

Reuters
Shaunae Miller-Uibo, of Bahamas, walks down the track after failing to finish her women’s 400-meters heat at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Shaunae Miller-Uibo, of Bahamas, walks down the track after failing to finish her women’s 400-meters heat at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Shaunae Miller-Uibo, of Bahamas, walks down the track after failing to finish her women’s 400-meters heat at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP

Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo’s 400 metres Olympic title defence ended on Tuesday as she finished last in the repechage after struggling through the heat with an apparent injury.

The 30-year-old Miller-Uibo was on the hunt for a third straight gold but pulled up midway through her preliminary race on Monday and walked the remainder of the way.

The newly introduced repechage - which allows competitors who do not clinch spots in the semifinals to race again with a chance of moving on - offered her a path forward on Tuesday but Miller-Uibo could not find any of her usual power.

She crossed the finish in 53.50, nearly three seconds slower than winner Gabby Scott of Puerto Rico, weeks after media had reported that she would not run the individual race in Paris.

Also read | The night Mondo Duplantis fulfilled his childhood fantasy

“It’s been a pretty tough season with injuries. Just to be able to come out here and finish the race is something I’m very proud of,” Miller-Uibo told reporters.

“I’m a tough one and I wasn’t going to let it go just like that. I came out here to try to defend my title.”

The semifinals are set for Wednesday, with the medal race taking place on Friday.

