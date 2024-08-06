WATCH: Balraj Panwar calls for strengthening rowing infrastructure, more competitions at junior level

Indian rower Balraj Panwar has called for strengthening rowing infrastructure in the country and increase in junior level competitions for better performance in future events, having finished 23rd in the men’s singles skulls event at the Paris Olympics.

The only Indian rower in the Paris Games, Panwar reached the quarterfinals through repechage but he clocked 7:05:10 to finish fifth and then competed in the semifinals (for Group C/D) for a finish between positions 13-24. He eventually had to compete in Final D race for positions 19-24.

“We must strengthen the infrastructure for rowing, train more athletes at the junior level and have more competitions at that level, only then we will be able to do well,” Panwar told PTI at the India House.

“We need to have about 3-4 clubs at the international level and increase competitions at the junior level,” the Indian Army man added.

Panwar said despite his 23rd place finish he was satisfied with his performance and hoped that the experience will hold him in good stead in the future.

“I have got a great experience from this Olympics. In our nationals (events) we get three races till the final but I got five races here and I have done well in each one of them. This has been a very good experience for me which I can use in the future competitions,” he said.

“I started rowing in 2020 and since then I have worked very hard. I have competed in the Asian Games and the Olympics and in the future I will do better in terms of performance for India,” Panwar added.

Panwar said despite not reaching the semifinal stage which was his target, he was happy with his performance.

“I had said earlier that I would make the semifinals at least but I could not. But the timings here have been my best so far so I am satisfied with my performance,” he said.

“Some competitions are tougher compared to the others and the 23rd position which I achieved here is very good I reckon,” Panwar added.