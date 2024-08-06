MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WATCH: Balraj Panwar calls for strengthening rowing infrastructure, more competitions at junior level

The only Indian rower in the Paris Games, Panwar reached the quarterfinals through repechage but he clocked 7:05:10 to finish fifth.

Published : Aug 06, 2024 14:43 IST - 2 MINS READ

PTI

Indian rower Balraj Panwar has called for strengthening rowing infrastructure in the country and increase in junior level competitions for better performance in future events, having finished 23rd in the men’s singles skulls event at the Paris Olympics.

The only Indian rower in the Paris Games, Panwar reached the quarterfinals through repechage but he clocked 7:05:10 to finish fifth and then competed in the semifinals (for Group C/D) for a finish between positions 13-24. He eventually had to compete in Final D race for positions 19-24.

“We must strengthen the infrastructure for rowing, train more athletes at the junior level and have more competitions at that level, only then we will be able to do well,” Panwar told PTI at the India House.

“We need to have about 3-4 clubs at the international level and increase competitions at the junior level,” the Indian Army man added.

Panwar said despite his 23rd place finish he was satisfied with his performance and hoped that the experience will hold him in good stead in the future.

“I have got a great experience from this Olympics. In our nationals (events) we get three races till the final but I got five races here and I have done well in each one of them. This has been a very good experience for me which I can use in the future competitions,” he said.

“I started rowing in 2020 and since then I have worked very hard. I have competed in the Asian Games and the Olympics and in the future I will do better in terms of performance for India,” Panwar added.

Panwar said despite not reaching the semifinal stage which was his target, he was happy with his performance.

“I had said earlier that I would make the semifinals at least but I could not. But the timings here have been my best so far so I am satisfied with my performance,” he said.

“Some competitions are tougher compared to the others and the 23rd position which I achieved here is very good I reckon,” Panwar added.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris Games /

Paris 2024 Paralympics /

Paris 2024 /

Balraj Panwar

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Table Tennis, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Score Updates, August 6: India vs China - Ma Long and Co. 2-0 up
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wrestling LIVE, Paris 2024 Olympics updates: Vinesh in action against top seed, bout scheduled around 3 pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Neeraj Chopra & Kishore Jena LIVE Score, Javelin Throw Paris 2024 Olympics Qualification Updates: Jena ninth in Group A, Weber 87.76m; Neeraj in action at 3:20 PM
    Team Sportstar
  4. WATCH: Balraj Panwar calls for strengthening rowing infrastructure, more competitions at junior level
    PTI
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, Day 11: India 0-1 China in men’s team table tennis; Neeraj Chopra in qualifying at 3:20PM; Kishore Jena ends with 80.73m throw in qualification
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Videos

  1. WATCH: Balraj Panwar calls for strengthening rowing infrastructure, more competitions at junior level
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Table Tennis, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Score Updates, August 6: India vs China - Ma Long and Co. 2-0 up
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wrestling LIVE, Paris 2024 Olympics updates: Vinesh in action against top seed, bout scheduled around 3 pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Neeraj Chopra & Kishore Jena LIVE Score, Javelin Throw Paris 2024 Olympics Qualification Updates: Jena ninth in Group A, Weber 87.76m; Neeraj in action at 3:20 PM
    Team Sportstar
  4. WATCH: Balraj Panwar calls for strengthening rowing infrastructure, more competitions at junior level
    PTI
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, Day 11: India 0-1 China in men’s team table tennis; Neeraj Chopra in qualifying at 3:20PM; Kishore Jena ends with 80.73m throw in qualification
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment