MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for javelin final at Paris Olympics 2024 after 89.34m throw

Neeraj Chopra entered the javelin throw final at Paris Olympics with his first throw of 89.34m.

Published : Aug 06, 2024 15:22 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Neeraj Chopra will defend his javelin gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024.
Neeraj Chopra will defend his javelin gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

Neeraj Chopra will defend his javelin gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

Defending Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra qualified for the javelin throw final at the Paris Olympics with an 89.34m throw (Group B) at the Stade de France on Monday. This is Neeraj’s best throw at a global championship and his second-best ever, after 89.94m in the Stockholm Diamond League. He qualified on his first attempt. 

Earlier in the year, Neeraj had thrown 88.36m in Doha and also won the Paavo Nurmi Games with a throw of 85.97m.

In the qualification event, Neeraj’s fellow Indian athlete Kishore Jena threw 80.73m in Group A. But it was not enough to make the cut. He finished ninth in his group and 18th overall.

Meanwhile, from Group A, Kenya’s Julius Yego and Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch automatically qualified for the final with impressive throws of 85.97m and 85.63m respectively. Germany’s Julian Weber also qualified with a throw of 87.76m and so did Anderson Peters, who threw 88.63m, his season’s best.

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem hit 86.59m to qualify in group B. From the same group, Mauricio Luiz de Silva of Brazil also made it to the final with a best throw 85.91 in his third attempt.

There was automatic qualification for all those who passed 84m.

Related Topics

Neeraj Chopra /

Kishore Jena /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Athletics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wrestling LIVE, Paris 2024 Olympics updates: Vinesh beats Ukraine’s Livach 7-5 to enter the semifinals, will face Cuba’s Guzman Lopez
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Germany’s Kukuk wins showjumping gold
    Reuters
  3. Paris Olympics: Taiwan considering lawsuit over boxing federation’s gender row stance
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Boxing needs new global body to get into LA Games, says IOC
    Reuters
  5. Vinesh Phogat reaches semifinal at Paris Olympics
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Germany’s Kukuk wins showjumping gold
    Reuters
  2. Paris Olympics: Taiwan considering lawsuit over boxing federation’s gender row stance
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Boxing needs new global body to get into LA Games, says IOC
    Reuters
  4. Indian hockey Olympic medal winners: Full list edition wise
    Team Sportstar
  5. Vinesh Phogat reaches semifinal at Paris Olympics
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wrestling LIVE, Paris 2024 Olympics updates: Vinesh beats Ukraine’s Livach 7-5 to enter the semifinals, will face Cuba’s Guzman Lopez
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Germany’s Kukuk wins showjumping gold
    Reuters
  3. Paris Olympics: Taiwan considering lawsuit over boxing federation’s gender row stance
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Boxing needs new global body to get into LA Games, says IOC
    Reuters
  5. Vinesh Phogat reaches semifinal at Paris Olympics
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment