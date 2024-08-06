MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: US hurdler Crittenden’s repechage gambit pays off, books semifinal spot

Athletes have celebrated the addition of the repechage round and Crittenden may be its biggest proponent after he moved tentatively through his first heat in 18.27 seconds with an aggravated adductor muscle.

Published : Aug 06, 2024 17:14 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Freddie Crittenden of the United States, reacts as he crosses the finish line to win a men’s 110 meters hurdles repechage heat at Paris 2024 Olympics.
Freddie Crittenden of the United States, reacts as he crosses the finish line to win a men’s 110 meters hurdles repechage heat at Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Freddie Crittenden of the United States, reacts as he crosses the finish line to win a men’s 110 meters hurdles repechage heat at Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP

American Freddie Crittenden used the newly introduced repechage to his advantage on Tuesday as he reached the 110 metres hurdles semifinals after jogging through the opening round with an injury.

Athletes have celebrated the addition of the repechage round in Paris and Crittenden may be its biggest proponent after he moved tentatively through his first heat in 18.27 seconds on Sunday with an aggravated adductor muscle.

The strategy gave 29-year-old Crittenden, who finished second at the U.S. trials, two days to address the issue and he looked to be in good enough shape as he kissed the track after booking a spot in Wednesday’s semifinal in 13.42.

Spain’s Asier Martinez finished four hundredths of a second slower and also advanced.

“Everyone knows this is a dream, a dream come true,” said Crittenden, who nearly hung up his spikes as he struggled with injuries three years ago.

ALSO READ | Paris 2024 Olympics: Uganda’s Cheptegei will not defend his 5,000 metres title, focuses on recovery

“Now it is just a beautiful moment. I was so thankful to get through this, I couldn’t do anything else but kiss the track.”

Repechage - which translates from French to “fish out” or “to rescue” - allows competitors who do not initially clinch spots in the semis to race again with a chance of moving on.

Kazakhstan’s David Yefremov was disqualified for a false start in the second heat and officials had to reset the athletes at the start on multiple occasions to groans from the crowd at the Stade de France.

Fans’ frustration turned to joy, however, as home hope Raphael Mohamed (13.54) finished second behind Brazilian Rafael Pereira (13.54), booking his spot in the semifinals by one thousandth of a second.

China’s Qin Weibo (13.44) won the third heat with France’s Wilhem Belocian (13.45) also moving on. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris Olympics /

USA

