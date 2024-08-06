MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Clubs selling academy players due to PSR rules, says Chelsea’s Maresca

Gallagher, who has been at Chelsea since the age of eight, has a contract until 2025, after which he could leave the club for nothing.

Published : Aug 06, 2024 16:58 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher.
Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca said Premier League clubs are selling academy players due to the league’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

Chelsea have sold a slew of players who came through its academy over the last couple of years, with midfielder Conor Gallagher the latest to be linked with an exit to Spanish side Atletico Madrid.

Gallagher, who has been at Chelsea since the age of eight, has a contract until 2025, after which he could leave the club for nothing.

ALSO READ: Manchester United’s Yoro to return in three months after foot surgery

With the sale of a player developed in the academy able to be marked as pure profit on a club’s books, some Premier League sides have looked at homegrown players as a source of revenue to help them limit losses.

“But this is not Chelsea’s problem, this is a (Premier League) rules problem,” Maresca said ahead of their pre-season friendly with Real Madrid in North Carolina.

“These are the rules. For all the clubs at this moment, it is almost compulsory they are compelled to sell players from the academy because of the rules. It’s not only us, it’s all the clubs.”

Chelsea will host Manchester City in their Premier League opener on Aug. 18. 

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Chelsea /

Conor Gallagher

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Struggling Miller-Uibo’s 400m title defence ends in repechage
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: US hurdler Crittenden’s repechage gambit pays off, books semifinal spot
    Reuters
  3. Clubs selling academy players due to PSR rules, says Chelsea’s Maresca
    Reuters
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Germany’s Mihambo faces challenge to keep long-jump gold
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Ethiopia’s Tsegay and Welteji crush 1500 metres qualifiers
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Clubs selling academy players due to PSR rules, says Chelsea’s Maresca
    Reuters
  2. PSG signs Portugal’s Joao Neves from Benfica on five-year contract
    Reuters
  3. Dashing Bayern’s hopes, Dutch forward Xavi Simons extends stay at Leipzig
    AP
  4. Premier League Next Gen Cup 2024 Final: Stellenbosch triumphs over Tottenham, completes redemption arc
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Next Gen Cup 2024: Punjab FC beats Aston Villa to extend historic run; East Bengal, Muthoot FA thrashed on final matchday
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Struggling Miller-Uibo’s 400m title defence ends in repechage
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: US hurdler Crittenden’s repechage gambit pays off, books semifinal spot
    Reuters
  3. Clubs selling academy players due to PSR rules, says Chelsea’s Maresca
    Reuters
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Germany’s Mihambo faces challenge to keep long-jump gold
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Ethiopia’s Tsegay and Welteji crush 1500 metres qualifiers
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment