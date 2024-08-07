MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Hudson-Smith, Hall win fast and furious 400m semifinals

The gold is widely expected to go to Hudson-Smith or Hall, but triple Olympic medallist Kirani James showed his mettle with a 43.78-second run, the fastest of the night and his best this season.

Published : Aug 07, 2024 11:17 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Matthew Hudson-Smith, of Britain, gestures after his men’s 400-meters semifinal at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France.
Matthew Hudson-Smith, of Britain, gestures after his men’s 400-meters semifinal at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. | Photo Credit: AP
Matthew Hudson-Smith, of Britain, gestures after his men's 400-meters semifinal at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. | Photo Credit: AP

Britain’s Matthew Hudson-Smith and American Quincy Hall won their Olympic 400 metres semifinal heats on Tuesday but Grenada’s Kirani James sent a warning shot that the final will not be a walk in the park for the two favourites.

The gold is widely expected to go to Hudson-Smith or Hall, but triple Olympic medallist James showed his mettle with a 43.78-second run, the fastest of the night and his best this season.

Going into the semi-final Hudson-Smith and Hall were the only men in the world to break 44 seconds this year, but both James and Zambia’s Muzala Samukonga joined them, with Samukonga running a national record 43.81.

Hudson-Smith still has the world lead this year with 43.74 seconds, and his bid to become the first Briton in a century to win 400 metres gold seemed on track after he comfortably won his heat, easing up in the home stretch to save himself for Wednesday’s final.

Hall took the lead halfway through his heat and crossed the line in 43.95, well ahead of Trinidad and Tobago’s Jereem Richards who also booked his place in the final.

Three U.S. athletes will compete in the final, with Michael Norman and Christopher Bailey also qualifying.

James, 31, is an Olympic veteran who won gold in London, silver in Rio and bronze in Tokyo.

The first two in each of three heats, and the next two fastest overall, advanced to the final set for Wednesday at 9:20 p.m. local time. 

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Athletics /

Quincy Hall

Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

