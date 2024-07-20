Paris Olympics 2024: Indian boxers revving up for the knockout punch

Indian boxing experienced a dramatic qualifying period before securing six quota places for Paris 2024. After the male boxers disappointed in the first two qualifying events — the Hangzhou Asian Games and the first World qualifying tournament in Busto Arsizio — the High Performance Director, Bernard Dunne, resigned. Another big blow was the cancellation of the women’s 57kg quota place following Parveen Hooda’s suspension due to her whereabouts failure.

However, the situation improved when former World Championships silver medallist and Commonwealth Games champion Amit Panghal (51kg) and current Worlds bronze medallist Nishant Dev (71kg), secured quota places. Jaismine Lamboria, too, reclaimed the 57kg berth in the second World qualifying event in Bangkok in June.

India fielded a solid team of six boxers, with women outnumbering the men for the first time. While the total number of quotas is less than the nine achieved for Tokyo 2020, the quality of the team remains high.

World champions Nikhat Zareen (50kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), along with Asian under-22 champion Preeti Pawar (54kg), who secured their quota places at the Asian Games in October last year, had ample time to prepare well.

Nikhat is determined to make her Olympic debut memorable. She has been in fine form since winning her second consecutive World title in Delhi and a bronze in the Asian Games last year. Her impressive performance in 2024, including a silver in the Strandja Memorial tournament, and a gold medal in the Elorda Cup, underscores her enviable track record.

Packing a punch: World champions Nikhat Zareen (50kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) will spearhead India’s boxing contingent. | Photo Credit: A. M. FARUQUI

She may face tough competition from several strong boxers in her weight class, including 2020 Olympic silver medallist and current European champion Buse Naz Cakiroglu, European Games bronze medallist Giordana Sorrentino and World and Olympic medallist Ingrit Valencia.

There are also Worlds bronze medallist Yasmine Moutaqui, Asian Games champion Wu Yu, silver medallist Chuthamat Raksat, and three-time Worlds medallist Nazym Kyzaibay.

Lovlina, the lone Indian boxer to medal in Tokyo, has shown significant improvement since switching from 69kg to 75kg. Her achievements in the last one year — that includes a silver medal at the Asian Games and a bronze at the Grand Prix 2024 in the Czech Republic — should motivate her for a second consecutive Olympic medal.

Paris Olympics 2024 schedule: Full list of boxing events with date, IST timings and venues

In Lovlina’s weight class, she may contend with formidable opponents such as Worlds bronze medallist Davina Michel, European Games champion Aoife O’Rourke, World champion Khadija El-Mardi, Asian Games gold medallist Li Qian, Commonwealth Games champion Tammara Thibeault and two-time Worlds medallist Atheyna Bylon.

Promising southpaw Preeti, who impressed in the World championships and went on to secure a bronze in the Asian Games and a gold in the Asian under-22 championships, has excelled due to her strong work ethic.

Preeti may face tough rivals such as European Games champion Stanimira Petrova, former World champion Hatice Akbas, Asian Games champion Pang Chol-mi, Olympic bronze medallist Huang Hsiao-wen, Worlds silver medallist Yeni Arias and two-time Worlds medallist Jutamas Jitpong.

Booking the ticket: Nishant Dev was the first Indian male boxer to qualify for Paris Olympics. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Photo Library

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jaismine, who failed miserably in the Asian Games and the first World qualifier in the 60kg weight class, showed massive improvement by switching to 57kg on short notice and reclaiming the quota India had lost due to Parveen’s suspension.

Olympic bronze medallist and World champion Irma Testa, Commonwealth Games champion Michaela Walsh, European Games gold winner Amina Zidani, Asian Games gold medallist Lin Yu-Ting, silver medallist Karina Ibragimova and Olympic silver medallist Nesthy Petecio will pose immense challenges in the 57kg weight class.

After fighting for a spot on the Indian team, Panghal, who bagged the Strandja Memorial gold this year, grabbed the lone opportunity and ensured his participation in the Olympics for a second time.

Panghal may be challenged by local favourite Billal Bennama, a three-time Worlds medallist, European champion Samet Gumus, Asian Games silver medallist Thitisan Panmod, World champion and former Olympic champion Hasanboy Dusmatov and Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Saken Bibossinov.

Nishant, who showcased his prowess in the World Championships last year by recording a rare victory over a Cuban boxer, demonstrated his resilience by securing a berth in the second World qualifier after previous unsuccessful attempts.

In his quest for a podium finish, Nishant may face formidable opponents such as European Games silver medallist Vahid Abasov, Asian Games champion Sewon Okazawa, 2023 World welterweight champion Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev, World light middleweight champion Aslanbek Shymbergenov, 2021 Worlds silver medallist Omari Jones and 2020 Olympics welterweight bronze medallist Aidan Walsh.

The Indian boxing squad, which trained in Saarbrucken, Germany, to acclimatise before the Games, hopes to see its preparations bear fruit in Paris.

The Indian boxing team for Paris Olympics 2024:

Men

Amit Panghal (51kg), Nishant Dev (71kg).

Women

Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg).