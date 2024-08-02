India’s Lakshya Sen will be in action in the badminton men’s singles quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics 2024 against Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen on Friday.

Lakshya beat compatriot H.S. Prannoy in straight games to book the last-eight spot. With that, he is the lone male badminton player for India after the men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost its quarterfinal match.

The World No. 22, Sen, however, faces a tough contest in his next match. The Indian last played Chen at the Singapore Open in 2023 where the latter prevailed in a three-game contest.

Overall, the Taipei paddler is 3-1 ahead in the head-to-head record with his first win over Lakshya dating back to 2022 in the Thomas Cup. The only occasion Lakshya bettered Chen was at the All England Open last year, where he won 21-18, 21-19.

If Lakshya is able to get past Chen he will become the first Indian male shuttler to reach the semifinals of the Olympics.