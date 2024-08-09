MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Letsile Tebogo is pride of Africa wearing shoes for his mum

Tebogo became the first African to win the event when he ran 200 metres in 19.46 seconds to beat Americans Kenny Bednarek and a COVID-hit Noah Lyles to claim Botswana’s first Olympic gold medal.

Published : Aug 09, 2024 11:25 IST , Paris - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Gold medallist Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo shows his shoe to the camera reading the date of birth of his late mother as he celebrates after winning the men’s 200m final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Gold medallist Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo shows his shoe to the camera reading the date of birth of his late mother as he celebrates after winning the men’s 200m final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Gold medallist Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo shows his shoe to the camera reading the date of birth of his late mother as he celebrates after winning the men’s 200m final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. | Photo Credit: AFP

Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo was the toast of Africa after winning the Paris 2024 Olympics 200 metres gold on Thursday but his immediate thoughts were much closer to home as he dedicated his victory to his mother who died in May.

Tebogo became the first African to win the event when he ran 19.46 seconds to beat Americans Kenny Bednarek and a COVID-hit Noah Lyles to claim Botswana’s first Olympic gold medal and become the fifth-fastest man in history over the half-lap.

He did it wearing spikes bearing his mother’s date of birth.

“It’s basically me carrying her through every stride that I take,” Tebego told reporters. “Me, to take her, it gives me a lot of motivation.

“I didn’t want to put the date of her death, because I’ll get emotional. I took about a month without doing anything. It wasn’t really clicking for me that she’s really gone. For me, I have to find the reason why I started my athletics journey and why I should continue going on,” he said.

“(If she were here) I believe she could be one of the happiest people on the planet because she believed in me when I doubted myself,” he added.

It was a historic day for Africa with the continent having four athletes in the final for the first time, after also providing two in the 100m final, where Tebogo came sixth and South Africa’s Akani Simbine was fourth.

ALSO READ | Paris 2024 Olympics: USA sprinter Noah Lyles says his Summer Games run is over

Asked if his breakthrough performance could help him follow in the footsteps of Usain Bolt the sport’s biggest name, he quietly shook his head.

“I can’t be the face of athletics as I’m not a loud or arrogant person like Noah,” he said.

Lyles was a hot topic in the post-race press conference, from which he was absent, after U.S. officials revealed that he had tested positive for COVID on Tuesday, two days after winning the 100 metres.

Lyles wore a face mask in the call room before the race and though Tebogo wondered why, he said he did not want to make assumptions.

Bednarek, who repeated his silver from Tokyo, was also asked about the COVID situation.

“I don’t think I was put at risk. When I found out, it wasn’t that big of a deal. He went out there and did his best while he was sick and I hope he gets better,” he said.

Both men were originally expected to run in Friday’s 4x100m relay final after the U.S. qualified without them on Friday, but Bednarek said that plan might have to be re-addressed.

Related stories

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Letsile Tebogo /

Noah Lyles

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Letsile Tebogo is pride of Africa wearing shoes for his mum
    Reuters
  2. LIVE reactions: Neeraj Chopra wins Javelin Throw silver, Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan clinches gold
    Team Sportstar
  3. Vinesh Phogat CAS hearing LIVE updates: Court of Arbitration for Sport’s hearing on August 9; Verdict on Vinesh’s appeal reportedly at 1:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: USA sprinter Noah Lyles says his Summer Games run is over
    Reuters
  5. Neeraj Chopra after winning Olympic silver: Been struggling with groin injury for a while now
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Letsile Tebogo is pride of Africa wearing shoes for his mum
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: USA sprinter Noah Lyles says his Summer Games run is over
    Reuters
  3. Neeraj Chopra after winning Olympic silver: Been struggling with groin injury for a while now
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 14: August 9 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 14 - August 9: What are the medal events today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Letsile Tebogo is pride of Africa wearing shoes for his mum
    Reuters
  2. LIVE reactions: Neeraj Chopra wins Javelin Throw silver, Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan clinches gold
    Team Sportstar
  3. Vinesh Phogat CAS hearing LIVE updates: Court of Arbitration for Sport’s hearing on August 9; Verdict on Vinesh’s appeal reportedly at 1:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: USA sprinter Noah Lyles says his Summer Games run is over
    Reuters
  5. Neeraj Chopra after winning Olympic silver: Been struggling with groin injury for a while now
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment