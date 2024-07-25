MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: South Korea’s Lim Si-hyeon breaks World Record in Archery Women’s Individual Ranking Round

The 21-year-old archer shot 694 at the end of twelve rounds to beat the previous record of 692 shot by compatriot Chaeyoung Kang in 2019 at ‘s-Hertogenbosch.

Published : Jul 25, 2024 15:21 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
South Korea’s Lim Si-hyeon during training ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics.
South Korea's Lim Si-hyeon during training ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

South Korea’s Lim Si-hyeon during training ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

South Korea’s Lim Si-hyeon broke the World Record to finish top in the archery women’s individual ranking round at Invalides on Thursday.

The 21-year-old archer shot 694 at the end of twelve rounds to beat the previous record of 692 shot by compatriot Chaeyoung Kang in 2019 at ‘s-Hertogenbosch.

Lim shot 21 inner 10s to finish ahead of Nam Suhyeon who ended the round with a score of 688 to achieve a personal best. China’s Xiaolei Yang finished third with 673 points.

In the team rankings, Lim and Nam helped South Korea achieve an Olympic Record score of 2046, finishing top in the team’s standings ahead of China with 1996 points.

Mexico finished third in the team’s standings with 1986 points ahead of India on 1983.

