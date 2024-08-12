Every Olympics sees a host of incredible athletes manage incredible feats, the likes of which the world has never seen before. The Paris 2024 Olympics was no exception, with several world records being shattered.
Here is a list of all the world records broken at 2024 Paris:
Swimming:
Pan Zhanle (China) - men’s 100m freestyle - 46.40
Previous record - Pan Zhanle - Doha, 11 February 2024 - 46.80
USA (Ryan Murphy, Nic Fink, Gretchen Walsh and Torri Huske)- mixed 4x100m medley relay- 3:37.43
Previous record - Great Britain - Tokyo, 31 July 2021 - 3:37.58
Bobby Finke (USA) - men’s 1500m freestyle - 14:30.67
Previous record - Sun Yang (China) - London, 4 August 2012 - 14:31.02
USA (Regan Smith, Lilly King, Gretchen Walsh and Torri Huske)- women’s 4x100m medley relay - 3:49.63
Previous record - USA - Gwangju, 28 July 2019 - 3:50.40
Athletics:
USA (Christopher Bailey, Vernon Norwood, Bryce Deadmon, Rai Benjamin) - 4x400m mixed relay - 3:07.41
Previous record - USA - Budapest, 19 August 2023 - 3:08.80
Armand Duplantis (Sweden) - pole vault - 6.25m
Previous record - Armand Duplantis (Sweden) - Xiamen, 20 April 2024 - 6.24m
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA) - women’s 400m hurdles - 50.37
Previous record - Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA) - Eugene, 30 Junel 2024 - 50.65
Archery:
Lim Sihyeon (Republic of Korea) - women’s 70m 72 arrows round - 694
Previous record - Chaeyoung Kang (Republic of Korea) - ‘s-Hertogenbosch, 10 June 2019 - 692
Track Cycling:
Great Britain - women’s team sprint - 45.186
Previous record - Great Britain - Paris, 5 August 2024 - 45.338
Netherlands - men’s team sprint - 40.949
Previous record - Netherlands - Paris, 6 August 2024 - 41.191
Australia - men’s team pursuit - 3:40.730
Previous record - Italy - Tokyo, 3 August 2021 - 3:42.032
Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) - men’s 200m flying start - 9.088
Previous record - Matthew Richardson (Australia) - Paris, 7 August 2024 - 9.091
Lea Friedrich (Germany) - women’s sprint - 10.029
Previous record - Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand) - Paris, 9 August 2024 - 10.108
Sport climbing:
Aleksandra Miroslaw (Poland) - women’s speed climbing - 6.06
Previous record - Aleksandra Miroslaw (Poland) - Paris, 5 August 2024 - 6.21
Tom Watson (USA) - men’s speed - 4.74
Previous record - Tom Watson (USA) - Paris, 6 August 2024 - 4.75
Weightlifting:
Karlos Nasar (Bulgaria) - men’s 89kg - 224kg (clean and jerk)
Previous record - Karlos Nasar (Bulgaria) - Paris, 9 August 2024 - 213kg
Karlos Nasar (Bulgaria) - men’s 89kg - 404kg (total)
Previous record - Li Dayin (China) - Jinju, 10 May 2023 - 396kg
Canoe sprint:
Katie Vincent (Canada) - women’s canoe single 200m - 44.12
Modern pentathlon
Emiliano Hernandez (Mexico) - laser run - 9:40.80, 720 points
Previous record - Martin Vlach (Czechia) - Budapest, 30 April 2023 - 9:44.80, 716 points
Ahmed Elgendy (Egypt) - overall points - 1555 points
Previous record - Csaba Bohm (Hungary) - Zhengzhou, 15 June 2024 - 1551 points
Michelle Gulyas (Hungary) - overall points - 1461 points
Previous record - Alice Sotero (Italy) - Krakow, 1 July 2023 - 1443 points
