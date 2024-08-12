Every Olympics sees a host of incredible athletes manage incredible feats, the likes of which the world has never seen before. The Paris 2024 Olympics was no exception, with several world records being shattered.

Here is a list of all the world records broken at 2024 Paris:

Swimming:

Pan Zhanle (China) - men’s 100m freestyle - 46.40

Previous record - Pan Zhanle - Doha, 11 February 2024 - 46.80

USA (Ryan Murphy, Nic Fink, Gretchen Walsh and Torri Huske)- mixed 4x100m medley relay- 3:37.43

Previous record - Great Britain - Tokyo, 31 July 2021 - 3:37.58

Bobby Finke (USA) - men’s 1500m freestyle - 14:30.67

Previous record - Sun Yang (China) - London, 4 August 2012 - 14:31.02

USA (Regan Smith, Lilly King, Gretchen Walsh and Torri Huske)- women’s 4x100m medley relay - 3:49.63

Previous record - USA - Gwangju, 28 July 2019 - 3:50.40

Athletics:

USA (Christopher Bailey, Vernon Norwood, Bryce Deadmon, Rai Benjamin) - 4x400m mixed relay - 3:07.41

Previous record - USA - Budapest, 19 August 2023 - 3:08.80

Armand Duplantis (Sweden) - pole vault - 6.25m

Previous record - Armand Duplantis (Sweden) - Xiamen, 20 April 2024 - 6.24m

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA) - women’s 400m hurdles - 50.37

Previous record - Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA) - Eugene, 30 Junel 2024 - 50.65

Archery:

Lim Sihyeon (Republic of Korea) - women’s 70m 72 arrows round - 694

Previous record - Chaeyoung Kang (Republic of Korea) - ‘s-Hertogenbosch, 10 June 2019 - 692

Track Cycling:

Great Britain - women’s team sprint - 45.186

Previous record - Great Britain - Paris, 5 August 2024 - 45.338

Netherlands - men’s team sprint - 40.949

Previous record - Netherlands - Paris, 6 August 2024 - 41.191

Australia - men’s team pursuit - 3:40.730

Previous record - Italy - Tokyo, 3 August 2021 - 3:42.032

Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) - men’s 200m flying start - 9.088

Previous record - Matthew Richardson (Australia) - Paris, 7 August 2024 - 9.091

Lea Friedrich (Germany) - women’s sprint - 10.029

Previous record - Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand) - Paris, 9 August 2024 - 10.108

Sport climbing:

Aleksandra Miroslaw (Poland) - women’s speed climbing - 6.06

Previous record - Aleksandra Miroslaw (Poland) - Paris, 5 August 2024 - 6.21

Tom Watson (USA) - men’s speed - 4.74

Previous record - Tom Watson (USA) - Paris, 6 August 2024 - 4.75

Weightlifting:

Karlos Nasar (Bulgaria) - men’s 89kg - 224kg (clean and jerk)

Previous record - Karlos Nasar (Bulgaria) - Paris, 9 August 2024 - 213kg

Karlos Nasar (Bulgaria) - men’s 89kg - 404kg (total)

Previous record - Li Dayin (China) - Jinju, 10 May 2023 - 396kg

Canoe sprint:

Katie Vincent (Canada) - women’s canoe single 200m - 44.12

Modern pentathlon

Emiliano Hernandez (Mexico) - laser run - 9:40.80, 720 points

Previous record - Martin Vlach (Czechia) - Budapest, 30 April 2023 - 9:44.80, 716 points

Ahmed Elgendy (Egypt) - overall points - 1555 points

Previous record - Csaba Bohm (Hungary) - Zhengzhou, 15 June 2024 - 1551 points

Michelle Gulyas (Hungary) - overall points - 1461 points

Previous record - Alice Sotero (Italy) - Krakow, 1 July 2023 - 1443 points