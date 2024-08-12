MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

List of world records broken at the Paris 2024 Olympics

The Paris 2024 Olympics saw several world records being shattered. Here’s a list of all WRs broken at the Summer Games.

Published : Aug 12, 2024 16:13 IST - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone of Team United States competes in the Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Final on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France.
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone of Team United States competes in the Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Final on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone of Team United States competes in the Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Final on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Every Olympics sees a host of incredible athletes manage incredible feats, the likes of which the world has never seen before. The Paris 2024 Olympics was no exception, with several world records being shattered.

Here is a list of all the world records broken at 2024 Paris: 

Swimming:

Pan Zhanle (China) - men’s 100m freestyle - 46.40 

Previous record - Pan Zhanle - Doha, 11 February 2024 - 46.80 

USA (Ryan Murphy, Nic Fink, Gretchen Walsh and Torri Huske)- mixed 4x100m medley relay- 3:37.43 

Previous record - Great Britain - Tokyo, 31 July 2021 - 3:37.58 

Bobby Finke (USA) - men’s 1500m freestyle - 14:30.67 

Previous record - Sun Yang (China) - London, 4 August 2012 - 14:31.02

USA (Regan Smith, Lilly King, Gretchen Walsh and Torri Huske)- women’s 4x100m medley relay - 3:49.63

Previous record - USA - Gwangju, 28 July 2019 - 3:50.40

Athletics:

USA (Christopher Bailey, Vernon Norwood, Bryce Deadmon, Rai Benjamin) - 4x400m mixed relay - 3:07.41 

Previous record - USA - Budapest, 19 August 2023 - 3:08.80

Armand Duplantis (Sweden) - pole vault - 6.25m 

Previous record - Armand Duplantis (Sweden) - Xiamen, 20 April 2024 - 6.24m

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA) - women’s 400m hurdles - 50.37 

Previous record - Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA) - Eugene, 30 Junel 2024 - 50.65

ALSO READ | List of Olympic records broken at 2024 Paris

Archery: 

Lim Sihyeon (Republic of Korea) - women’s 70m 72 arrows round - 694

Previous record - Chaeyoung Kang (Republic of Korea) - ‘s-Hertogenbosch, 10 June 2019 - 692

Track Cycling:

Great Britain - women’s team sprint - 45.186 

Previous record - Great Britain - Paris, 5 August 2024 - 45.338

Netherlands - men’s team sprint - 40.949 

Previous record - Netherlands - Paris, 6 August 2024 - 41.191

Australia - men’s team pursuit - 3:40.730 

Previous record - Italy - Tokyo, 3 August 2021 - 3:42.032

Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) - men’s 200m flying start - 9.088 

Previous record - Matthew Richardson (Australia) - Paris, 7 August 2024 - 9.091

Lea Friedrich (Germany) - women’s sprint - 10.029 

Previous record - Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand) - Paris, 9 August 2024 - 10.108

Sport climbing:

Aleksandra Miroslaw (Poland) - women’s speed climbing - 6.06

Previous record - Aleksandra Miroslaw (Poland) - Paris, 5 August 2024 - 6.21

Tom Watson (USA) - men’s speed - 4.74

Previous record - Tom Watson (USA) - Paris, 6 August 2024 - 4.75

Weightlifting:

Karlos Nasar (Bulgaria) - men’s 89kg - 224kg (clean and jerk)

Previous record - Karlos Nasar (Bulgaria) - Paris, 9 August 2024 - 213kg

Karlos Nasar (Bulgaria) - men’s 89kg - 404kg (total)

Previous record - Li Dayin (China) - Jinju, 10 May 2023 - 396kg

Canoe sprint: 

Katie Vincent (Canada) - women’s canoe single 200m - 44.12

Modern pentathlon 

Emiliano Hernandez (Mexico) - laser run - 9:40.80, 720 points

Previous record - Martin Vlach (Czechia) - Budapest, 30 April 2023 - 9:44.80, 716 points

Ahmed Elgendy (Egypt) - overall points - 1555 points 

Previous record - Csaba Bohm (Hungary) - Zhengzhou, 15 June 2024 - 1551 points

Michelle Gulyas (Hungary) - overall points - 1461 points 

Previous record - Alice Sotero (Italy) - Krakow, 1 July 2023 - 1443 points

Related stories

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Blood in the water: when an Olympic water polo match became more than sport
    Team Sportstar
  2. List of world records broken at the Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Meet Leon Marchand, the most decorated male Olympian at the Summer Games
    Team Sportstar
  4. Vinesh Phogat CAS appeal live updates: IOA president PT Usha comments on disqualification, says responsibility falls on athlete
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 LIVE Medal Updates: All-time medal tally of every participating country at the Olympics
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Blood in the water: when an Olympic water polo match became more than sport
    Team Sportstar
  2. List of world records broken at the Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  3. India in Shooting, Paris 2024 Olympics review: Manu double and gut-wrenching near misses paint positive picture for future
    Santadeep Dey
  4. List of Olympic records broken at the Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Top 10 upsets at the Summer Games
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Blood in the water: when an Olympic water polo match became more than sport
    Team Sportstar
  2. List of world records broken at the Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Meet Leon Marchand, the most decorated male Olympian at the Summer Games
    Team Sportstar
  4. Vinesh Phogat CAS appeal live updates: IOA president PT Usha comments on disqualification, says responsibility falls on athlete
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 LIVE Medal Updates: All-time medal tally of every participating country at the Olympics
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment