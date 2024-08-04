MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Kim completes South Korean titles sweep with individual men’s gold

Kim had knocked out defending champion Mete Gazoz 6-4 in the quarter-finals and the Turk looked devastated as his coach tried to console him.

Published : Aug 04, 2024 18:54 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Woojin Kim of South Korea and Brady Ellison of United States celebrate after competition.
Woojin Kim of South Korea and Brady Ellison of United States celebrate after competition. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Woojin Kim of South Korea and Brady Ellison of United States celebrate after competition. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Kim Woo-jin completed a South Korean sweep of the Paris Olympic archery titles when he won the individual men’s gold on Sunday in a shoot-off with American Brady Ellison.

South Korea cemented its status as archery supremos with its fifth Paris gold medal, adding to the women’s individual title and the three team golds - in men’s, women’s and mixed.

Ellison took silver in the individual men’s event and South Korea’s Lee Woo-seok won the bronze.

Kim had knocked out defending champion Mete Gazoz 6-4 in the quarter-finals and the Turk looked devastated as his coach tried to console him.

Kim and Ellison took turns winning the first four sets. With the fifth set at 4-4 the crowd were on the edge of their seats as the pair both got perfect scores, taking the match into a shoot-off.

Both men shot their arrows into the middle of the target but Kim’s was closer to the centre and won him the gold.

