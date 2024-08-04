Paris 2024 Olympics: Kim completes South Korean titles sweep with individual men’s gold

Kim Woo-jin completed a South Korean sweep of the Paris Olympic archery titles when he won the individual men’s gold on Sunday in a shoot-off with American Brady Ellison.
South Korea cemented its status as archery supremos with its fifth Paris gold medal, adding to the women’s individual title and the three team golds - in men’s, women’s and mixed.
Ellison took silver in the individual men’s event and South Korea’s Lee Woo-seok won the bronze.
Kim had knocked out defending champion Mete Gazoz 6-4 in the quarter-finals and the Turk looked devastated as his coach tried to console him.
Kim and Ellison took turns winning the first four sets. With the fifth set at 4-4 the crowd were on the edge of their seats as the pair both got perfect scores, taking the match into a shoot-off.
Both men shot their arrows into the middle of the target but Kim’s was closer to the centre and won him the gold.
