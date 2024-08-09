MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Will Neeraj Chopra be awarded prize money for silver medal in men’s javelin final?

Published : Aug 09, 2024 21:21 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Neeraj Chopra reacts during the men’s javelin throw athletics event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris.
India’s Neeraj Chopra reacts during the men’s javelin throw athletics event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Defending Champion Neeraj Chopra threw a Season Best of 89.45m in the men’s javelin final of the Paris 2024 Olympics to secure a silver medal.

The 26-year-old became only the second Indian to bag a medal in consecutive Olympic Games after wrestler Sushil Kumar.

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem won gold, Pakistan’s first since 1984, with a Personal Best of 92.97m during the Javelin final adding to his Commonwealth Games gold from 2022.

Ahead of the Olympics, World Athletics (WA) had decided to include prize money for the first time at the Summer Games.

“While it is impossible to put a marketable value on winning an Olympic medal or on the commitment and focus it takes to even represent your country at an Olympic Games, it is important we make sure some of the revenues generated by our athletes are directly returned to those who make the Games the global spectacle that it is,” said WA President Sebastian Coe while announcing the initiative.

But, the cash incentive is restricted only to gold medal winners. Each Olympic champion will receive US$50,000. Silver and bronze medallists will be awarded with cash prizes from the 2028 edition in Los Angeles.

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
