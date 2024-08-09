Defending Champion Neeraj Chopra threw a Season Best of 89.45m in the men’s javelin final of the Paris 2024 Olympics to secure a silver medal.
The 26-year-old became only the second Indian to bag a medal in consecutive Olympic Games after wrestler Sushil Kumar.
Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem won gold, Pakistan’s first since 1984, with a Personal Best of 92.97m during the Javelin final adding to his Commonwealth Games gold from 2022.
Ahead of the Olympics, World Athletics (WA) had decided to include prize money for the first time at the Summer Games.
“While it is impossible to put a marketable value on winning an Olympic medal or on the commitment and focus it takes to even represent your country at an Olympic Games, it is important we make sure some of the revenues generated by our athletes are directly returned to those who make the Games the global spectacle that it is,” said WA President Sebastian Coe while announcing the initiative.
But, the cash incentive is restricted only to gold medal winners. Each Olympic champion will receive US$50,000. Silver and bronze medallists will be awarded with cash prizes from the 2028 edition in Los Angeles.
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, August 9, Day 14: Vinesh appeal verdict today; Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar struggle in golf round 3; Aman Sehrawat in bronze-medal bout at 10:45 PM
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Will Neeraj Chopra be awarded prize money for silver medal in men’s javelin final?
- Aman Sehrawat LIVE Updates, Wrestling bronze medal bout, Paris 2024 Olympics: Aman in action against Darian Doi Cruz
- France vs Spain LIVE score, Paris 2024 Olympics: FRA v ESP men’s football final playing XIs out; Match to start at 9:30 PM
- ISL 2024-25: India forward Rahim Ali joins Odisha FC on a free transfer from Chennayin FC
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE