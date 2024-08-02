Sindhu on her future after Paris Olympics exit: I will continue, albeit after a small break

P V Sindhu cleared uncertainty about her future in a social media post on Friday, following her round of 16 loss to China’s He Bing Jiao at Paris 2024 Olympics.

“Regarding my future, I want to be clear: I will continue, albeit after a small break,” said two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu.

Paris 2024: A Beautiful Journey but a Difficult Loss ❤️



This loss is one of the hardest of my career. It will take time to accept, but as life moves forward, I know I will come to terms with it.



The journey to Paris 2024 was a battle, marked by two years of injuries and long… pic.twitter.com/IKAKu0dOk5 — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) August 2, 2024

Former world champion Sindhu won silver medal on her Olympic debut in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. Five years later, she beat He in the bronze-medal match in Tokyo to become the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals.

However, He got her revenge as she defeated Sindhu 21-19, 21-14 in Paris.

“This loss is one of the hardest of my career. It will take time to accept, but as life moves forward, I know I will come to terms with it,” said 29-year-old Sindhu in her post.

“The journey to Paris 2024 was a battle, marked by two years of injuries and long periods away from the game. Despite these challenges, standing here and representing my wonderful country at a third Olympics makes me feel truly blessed.”

On taking a break, Sindhu said, “My body, and more importantly, my mind need it. However, I plan to carefully evaluate the journey ahead, finding more joy in playing the sport I love so very much.”