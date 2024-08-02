MagazineBuy Print

Sindhu on her future after Paris Olympics exit: I will continue, albeit after a small break

“Regarding my future, I want to be clear: I will continue, albeit after a small break,” said two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu.

Published : Aug 02, 2024 15:28 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s PV Sindhu during her round of 16 loss to China’s He Bing Jiao at the Paris Olympics on Thursday.
India’s PV Sindhu during her round of 16 loss to China’s He Bing Jiao at the Paris Olympics on Thursday. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s PV Sindhu during her round of 16 loss to China’s He Bing Jiao at the Paris Olympics on Thursday. | Photo Credit: PTI

P V Sindhu cleared uncertainty about her future in a social media post on Friday, following her round of 16 loss to China’s He Bing Jiao at Paris 2024 Olympics.

“Regarding my future, I want to be clear: I will continue, albeit after a small break,” said two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu.

Former world champion Sindhu won silver medal on her Olympic debut in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. Five years later, she beat He in the bronze-medal match in Tokyo to become the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals.

However, He got her revenge as she defeated Sindhu 21-19, 21-14 in Paris.

“This loss is one of the hardest of my career. It will take time to accept, but as life moves forward, I know I will come to terms with it,” said 29-year-old Sindhu in her post.

“The journey to Paris 2024 was a battle, marked by two years of injuries and long periods away from the game. Despite these challenges, standing here and representing my wonderful country at a third Olympics makes me feel truly blessed.”

On taking a break, Sindhu said, “My body, and more importantly, my mind need it. However, I plan to carefully evaluate the journey ahead, finding more joy in playing the sport I love so very much.”

