The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics began in Paris on July 26 and concludes on August 11.
The Paris Olympics feature 32 sports, including the 28 “core” disciplines, that include breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.
OLYMPICS 2024 FULL SCHEDULE.pdf
Thursday’s schedule features medal events in athletics, shooting, rowing, sailing, judo, canoe slalom, artistic gymnastics, fencing, swimming and surfing.
Action also continues in badminton, beach volleyball, handball, volleyball, equestrian, hockey, table tennis, tennis, basketball, boxing, archery, sailing, water polo, football and 3x3 basketball.
PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS — AUGUST 1 SCHEDULE
LIVE STREAMING INFO
When and where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE in India?
ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS
- Paris 2024 India full schedule: Events, Fixtures, Dates, Timings in IST
- Paris 2024 Olympics timetable PDF download
- Paris 2024: Full list of Indian athletes at the Olympic Games
- Showstoppers of Paris 2024
- India at Paris Olympics 2024 interactive map, state-wise athlete distribution
- Paris 2024: Athletics schedule
- Five Indians who narrowly missed out on an Olympic Medal
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Satwik-Chirag to face Soh-Yik of Malaysia in men’s doubles quarterfinals
- HS Prannoy Badminton LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Group stage action vs Duc Phat Le underway soon
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Lakshya Sen advances to Round of 16 after Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Lakshya stays on track, dumps medal-favourite Christie in must-win encounter
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Manika Batra bows out in women’s singles, loses to Hirano Miu in pre-quarterfinals
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE