The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics began in Paris on July 26 and concludes on August 11.
The Paris Olympics feature 32 sports, including the 28 “core” disciplines, that include breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.
OLYMPICS 2024 FULL SCHEDULE.pdf
Wednesday’s schedule features medal events across athletics, sport climbing, sailing, weightlifting, skateboarding, track cycling, wrestling, artistic swimming, taekwondo and boxing.
PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS — AUGUST 7 SCHEDULE
LIVE STREAMING INFO
When and where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE in India?
ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS
- Paris 2024 India full schedule: Events, Fixtures, Dates, Timings in IST
- Paris 2024 Olympics timetable PDF download
- Paris 2024: Full list of Indian athletes at the Olympic Games
- Showstoppers of Paris 2024
- India at Paris Olympics 2024 interactive map, state-wise athlete distribution
- Paris 2024: Athletics schedule
- Five Indians who narrowly missed out on an Olympic Medal
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris Olympics 2024 Boxing in pictures: Imane Khelif through to final, assured of gold or silver amid gender row
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Algerian boxer in Olympic gender row, Imane Khelif, marches into final
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Brazil stuns Spain to reach women’s football final
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Tentoglou defends gold medal in men’s long jump
- Paris 2024 Olympics: India’s semifinal loss to Germany in pictures, bronze medal match coming up
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE