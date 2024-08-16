MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Chef de Mission Narang: Increased participation should be our goal in new Olympic cycle

A total of 117 Indian athletes participated across 16 disciplines at the Paris Games and India ended its campaign with six medals – one silver and five bronze.

Published : Aug 16, 2024 17:36 IST , Paris - 3 MINS READ

PTI
Chef de Mission Gagan Narang with double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra.
Chef de Mission Gagan Narang with double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Chef de Mission Gagan Narang with double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chef de Mission Gagan Narang hailed India’s performance in the just-concluded Paris Olympics and said it’s time to chalk out a strategic roadmap ahead of the new Olympic cycle to increase the participation in the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

A total of 117 Indian athletes participated across 16 disciplines at the Paris Games and India ended its campaign with six medals – one silver and five bronze.

“Firstly, I congratulate the medal winners. A total of 6 medals (1 silver, 5 bronze) is a commendable effort,” said Narang ahead of his return from the French capital.

“Though, personally, I feel we could have finished with a few more medals, it is worth mentioning the near-misses. There were at least six 4th place finishes and quite a few of our athletes finished in the finals of their respective events.

“This is encouraging, and we should take heart from these results, introspect on the fine margins and how we can better these performances,” he added.

Narang, who had won a bronze in shooting at the London Olympics, said the National Sports Federations (NSFs) should chart out a roadmap to increase participation in the next Games.

READ | WFI to challenge High Court order, says Indian wrestlers’ participation in upcoming Worlds in danger

“We must find ways to build a strong sports culture and increase the number of participations from India. That should be our goal for this new Olympic cycle,” he said.

“Also, most importantly I feel whilst we are teaching our athletes how to win, we must also teach them how to accept defeat and come back with a bang.” There were six fourth place finishes in Paris and Narang said it is important to take lessons from the near misses and move ahead.

“There are many learnings and take aways from these performances in Paris. From what I saw at this Olympics, it’s only the small margins that we need to close in now to elevate this performance,” he said.

“I will be submitting my observations in an extensive report to the IOA and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. While India has come a long way in the past decade, and we had a fully equipped medical team at the village with Dinshaw Pardiwala as CMO.

“We will grow from strength to strength to compete with the USA and China in the future in sport science backup as well.”

‘Need to create a pathway for athletes’

Narang said collective efforts must be made to chart an athlete’s career trajectory, which also includes long-term financial literacy and utilising the athlete’s experience by absorbing them into the system.

“To further the growth, collective efforts are being made and should be strengthened further to chart our athlete’s career. We need to plan life after sport for an athlete so that their approach is long term,” he said.

“Financial literacy, absorbing them into the system and utilizing their knowledge and experience, creating job opportunities in district, state and national sports organizations as administrators and coaches should be a priority.” Narang said such steps will help athletes to pursue their events with confidence.

“Only then will parents and the athletes feel secure to pursue sport professionally and invest their time and efforts in it. We must also focus on athlete’s mental well-being, this is extremely critical for athletes to feel assured and that they are cared for,” he noted.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Gagan Narang

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 2024 Auction Live Updates, Day 2: Rahul Chaudhari goes unsold, Puneri Paltan buys newcomer Mohd. Amaan for 16.20 lakhs
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL Auction 2024: Full list of sold and unsold players on day 2
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL Auction 2024: How much money does each franchise have left in its purse?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Chef de Mission Narang: Increased participation should be our goal in new Olympic cycle
    PTI
  5. PKL Auction 2024: Jai Bhagwan joins Bengaluru Bulls for Rs. 63 lakh
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Chef de Mission Narang: Increased participation should be our goal in new Olympic cycle
    PTI
  2. India in Wrestling, Paris 2024 Olympics review: A legacy upheld and a heartbreak
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. India in Badminton, Paris 2024 Olympics review: Lakshya provides saving grace in an otherwise lacklustre campaign
    Rakesh Rao
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Australian breakdancer Raygun says online hate has been devastating
    Reuters
  5. Paris Olympics 2024 Diary: From Paris with love and receiving a pin from an Olympic medallist
    Jonathan Selvaraj,Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 2024 Auction Live Updates, Day 2: Rahul Chaudhari goes unsold, Puneri Paltan buys newcomer Mohd. Amaan for 16.20 lakhs
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL Auction 2024: Full list of sold and unsold players on day 2
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL Auction 2024: How much money does each franchise have left in its purse?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Chef de Mission Narang: Increased participation should be our goal in new Olympic cycle
    PTI
  5. PKL Auction 2024: Jai Bhagwan joins Bengaluru Bulls for Rs. 63 lakh
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment