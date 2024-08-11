MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Man climbing Eiffel Tower prompts evacuation hours before closing ceremony

The shirtless man was seen scaling the 330-meter (1,083-foot) tall tower in the afternoon. It’s unclear where he began his ascent, but he was spotted just above the Olympic rings adorning the second section of the monument, just above the first viewing deck.

Published : Aug 11, 2024 19:29 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

AP
Representative Image: The shirtless man was seen scaling the 330-meter (1,083-foot) tall tower in the afternoon.
Representative Image: The shirtless man was seen scaling the 330-meter (1,083-foot) tall tower in the afternoon. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Representative Image: The shirtless man was seen scaling the 330-meter (1,083-foot) tall tower in the afternoon. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Authorities have evacuated the Eiffel Tower after a man was seen climbing the Paris landmark hours before the Olympics closing ceremony Sunday.

The shirtless man was seen scaling the 330-meter (1,083-foot) tall tower in the afternoon. It’s unclear where he began his ascent, but he was spotted just above the Olympic rings adorning the second section of the monument, just above the first viewing deck.

The Eiffel Tower was a centerpiece of the opening ceremony, with Celine Dion serenading the city from one of its viewing areas. The Tower is not expected to be part of the closing ceremony, which was set to begin at Stade de France in the Saint-Denis area around 9 p.m.

More than 30,000 police officers have been deployed around Paris and beyond to watch over the last Olympic events and the closing ceremony Sunday.

France’s Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said about 3,000 police officers will be mobilised around the Stade de France, and 20,000 police troops and other security personnel in Paris and the Saint-Denis area will be mobilised late into Sunday night to ensure safety on the last day of the Olympics.

