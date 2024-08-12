MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Which countries won their first Olympic golds?

The Paris 2024 Olympics witnessed four countries win their first Olympic gold medals. Here are the four countries:

Published : Aug 12, 2024 12:48 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Women’s 100m Gold medallist Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia celebrates on the podium.
Women’s 100m Gold medallist Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia celebrates on the podium. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
infoIcon

Women’s 100m Gold medallist Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia celebrates on the podium. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

After more than two weeks of exciting sporting action, the Paris 2024 Olympics came to an end on Sunday with a colourful closing ceremony.

The Paris game also witnessed four countries win their first Olympic gold medals. Here are the four countries:

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred – athletics – women’s 100m

Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred delivered a brilliant performance to win the women’s 100 metres gold medal with a national record timing of 10.72 seconds, beating USA’s world champion Sha’Carri Richardson into silver and breaking Jamaica’s recent stranglehold over the event.

Her margin of victory — 0.15 seconds — was the biggest in the Olympic 100m since 2008. None of the other finalists matched Alfred’s top speed of 41.04 kmph, with the fancied Richardson coming the closest (40.52kmph).

Alfred also went onto win silver in the women’s 200 metres.

Botswana: Letsile Tebogo – athletics – men’s 200m

Men’s 200-meter gold medalist, Letsile Tebogo, of Botswana, stands on the podium at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Men’s 200-meter gold medalist, Letsile Tebogo, of Botswana, stands on the podium at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: Bernat Armangue
lightbox-info

Men’s 200-meter gold medalist, Letsile Tebogo, of Botswana, stands on the podium at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: Bernat Armangue

Letsile Tebogo became the first African to win the men’s Olympic 200 metres title when he powered clear of American duo Kenny Bednarek and Noah Lyles to claim Botswana’s first Olympic gold medal.

Tebogo, who set a national record of 9.86 when finishing sixth in the Paris 100m final, produced a dominant last 50 metres and crossed the line in 19.46 seconds to become the fifth-fastest man in history over 200m.

Tebogo was also part of Botswana’s 4x400 relay team which secured silver in Paris.

Dominica: Thea LaFond – athletics – women’s triple jump

Dominica’s athlete and gold medallist Thea Lafond poses with her medal on stage at the Champions Park at Trocadero during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Dominica’s athlete and gold medallist Thea Lafond poses with her medal on stage at the Champions Park at Trocadero during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. | Photo Credit: JACK GUEZ
lightbox-info

Dominica’s athlete and gold medallist Thea Lafond poses with her medal on stage at the Champions Park at Trocadero during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. | Photo Credit: JACK GUEZ

Thea LaFond made history for her Caribbean island nation of Dominica by winning gold in the Paris 2024 triple jump to claim the country’s first ever Olympic medal.

LaFond made herself the woman to beat with her second attempt of 15.02 metres - a world best this year - and that proved impossible to better, with rain also making conditions more treacherous.

Guatemala: Adriana Ruano Oliva – shooting – women’s trap

Adriana Ruano Oliva of Guatemala in action.
Adriana Ruano Oliva of Guatemala in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
lightbox-info

Adriana Ruano Oliva of Guatemala in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Guatemala’s Adriana Ruano Oliva won her country’s first ever gold medal after she won the women’s trap event at the Paris Olympics.

Oliva hit a Games record 45 of her 50 targets to win Guatemala’s first Olympic gold in any sport ahead of Stanco, who hit 40

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris Olympics /

Botswana

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Which countries won their first Olympic golds?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Remembering Aunshuman Gaekwad: A tale of grit and grace
    Vijay Lokapally
  3. Vinesh Phogat CAS appeal live updates: Responsibility of disqualification on athlete, says IOA president P T Usha
    Team Sportstar
  4. AFC Champions League 2: Mohun Bagan SG in Pot 3, East Bengal to be in Pot 4 on winning prelims
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Where did India finish in the Olympic Games medal tally?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Which countries won their first Olympic golds?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Where did India finish in the Olympic Games medal tally?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Where did Pakistan finish in Olympic games medal tally?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Griner overcome with emotion after gaining Games gold
    AFP
  5. At the Paris Olympics, cities and countries were discreetly making their case to host in 2036
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Which countries won their first Olympic golds?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Remembering Aunshuman Gaekwad: A tale of grit and grace
    Vijay Lokapally
  3. Vinesh Phogat CAS appeal live updates: Responsibility of disqualification on athlete, says IOA president P T Usha
    Team Sportstar
  4. AFC Champions League 2: Mohun Bagan SG in Pot 3, East Bengal to be in Pot 4 on winning prelims
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Where did India finish in the Olympic Games medal tally?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment