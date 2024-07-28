The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics began in Paris on Friday and concludes on August 11.
The Paris Olympics feature 32 sports, including the 28 “core” disciplines, that include breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.
OLYMPICS 2024 FULL SCHEDULE.pdf
Monday’s schedule features medal events in shooting, diving, equestrian, cycling (mountain bike), judo, skateboarding, canoe slalom, artistic gymnastics, swimming and fencing.
Action also continues in tennis, table tennis, badminton, rowing, men’s hockey, handball, volleyball, beach volleyball, basketball, boxing, water polo and surfing.
PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS — JULY 29 SCHEDULE
