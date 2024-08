Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 16 - August 11: What are the medal events today?

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics, which began in Paris on July 26, concludes on Sunday.

On the final day, medal events will be held across athletics, handball, water polo, wrestling, modern pentathlon, basketball, weightlifting, track cycling and volleyball.

Here are the medal events on Final Day of Paris 2024 Olympics (timings in IST):-

11:30 - Athletics - Women’s Marathon

12:30 - Handball - Men’s Bronze Medal Match - Spain vs Slovenia

14:05 - Water Polo - Men’s Bronze Medal Match - USA vs Hungary

14:30 - Wrestling - Men’s Freestyle 65kg, 97kg Medal Rounds; Women’s 76kg Freestyle Medal Rounds

14:30 - Modern Pentathlon - Women’s Individual Final

15:00 - Basketball - Women’s Bronze Medal Match - Belgium vs Australia

15:00 - Weightlifting - Women’s +81kg

16:15 - Track Cycling - Women’s Sprint, Finals

16:30 - Volleyball - Women’s Gold Medal Match - USA vs Italy

16:53 - Track Cycling - Men’s Keirin, Finals

17:00 - Handball - Men’s Gold Medal Match - Germany vs Denmark

17:26 - Track Cycling - Women’s Omnium, Points Race 4/4

17:30 - Water Polo - Men’s Gold Medal Match - Serbia vs Croatia

19:00 - Basketball - Men’s Gold Medal Match - USA vs France