Paris 2024 Olympics, Day Seven - August 2: What are the medal events today?

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics began in Paris on July 26 and concludes on August 11.

On Friday, a total of 23 medal events will be held across shooting, diving, rowing, tennis, trampoline gymnastics, equestrian, badminton, sailing, archery, judo, fencing, swimming, athletics and cycling BMX racing.

Here are the medal events for Day Seven of Paris 2024 Olympics (timings in IST):-

13:00 - Shooting - Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Final

14:12 - Rowing - Men’s Pair Finals

14:24 - Rowing - Women’s Pair Finals

14:30 - Diving - Men’s Synchronised 3m Springboard Final

14:36 - Rowing - Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Final

14:48 - Rowing - Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Final

17:20 - Trampoline Gymnastics - Women’s Final

17:30 - Equestrian - Jumping Team Final

17:33 - Sailing - Women’s Windsurfing Final

17:53 - Sailing - Men’s Windsurfing Final

18:30 - Badminton - Mixed Doubles Finals

19:30 - Judo - Women’s +78kg Medal Rounds

19:30 - Judo - Men’s +100kg Medal Rounds

19:54 - Archery - Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match

20:13 - Archery - Mixed Team Gold Medal Match

22:30 - Tennis - Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match

22:30 - Tennis - Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match

22:30 - Tennis - Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match

23:00 - Fencing - Men’s Epee Team Finals

23:20 - Trampoline Gymnastics - Men’s Final

00:00 - Swimming - Men’s 50m Freestyle Final

00:06 - Swimming - Women’s 200m Backstroke Final

00:13 - Swimming - Men’s 200m Individual Medley Final

00:50 - Athletics - Men’s 10,000m Final

01:05 - Cycling BMX Racing - Men’s Final

01:20 - Cycling BMX Racing - Women’s Final