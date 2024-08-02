Paris 2024 Olympics, Day Seven - August 2: What are the medal events today?

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics began in Paris on July 26 and concludes on August 11.
On Friday, a total of 23 medal events will be held across shooting, diving, rowing, tennis, trampoline gymnastics, equestrian, badminton, sailing, archery, judo, fencing, swimming, athletics and cycling BMX racing.
Here are the medal events for Day Seven of Paris 2024 Olympics (timings in IST):-
13:00 - Shooting - Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Final
14:12 - Rowing - Men’s Pair Finals
14:24 - Rowing - Women’s Pair Finals
14:30 - Diving - Men’s Synchronised 3m Springboard Final
14:36 - Rowing - Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Final
14:48 - Rowing - Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Final
17:20 - Trampoline Gymnastics - Women’s Final
17:30 - Equestrian - Jumping Team Final
17:33 - Sailing - Women’s Windsurfing Final
17:53 - Sailing - Men’s Windsurfing Final
18:30 - Badminton - Mixed Doubles Finals
19:30 - Judo - Women’s +78kg Medal Rounds
19:30 - Judo - Men’s +100kg Medal Rounds
19:54 - Archery - Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match
20:13 - Archery - Mixed Team Gold Medal Match
22:30 - Tennis - Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match
22:30 - Tennis - Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match
22:30 - Tennis - Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match
23:00 - Fencing - Men’s Epee Team Finals
23:20 - Trampoline Gymnastics - Men’s Final
00:00 - Swimming - Men’s 50m Freestyle Final
00:06 - Swimming - Women’s 200m Backstroke Final
00:13 - Swimming - Men’s 200m Individual Medley Final
00:50 - Athletics - Men’s 10,000m Final
01:05 - Cycling BMX Racing - Men’s Final
01:20 - Cycling BMX Racing - Women’s Final
