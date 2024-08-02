MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics, Day Seven - August 2: What are the medal events today?

On Friday, 23 medal events will be held across shooting, diving, rowing, tennis, trampoline gymnastics, equestrian, badminton, sailing, archery, judo, fencing, swimming, athletics and cycling BMX racing.

Published : Aug 02, 2024 08:00 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Men’s and Women’s Final in BMX Racing will be held at Paris Olympics on Friday.
Men’s and Women’s Final in BMX Racing will be held at Paris Olympics on Friday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Men’s and Women’s Final in BMX Racing will be held at Paris Olympics on Friday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics began in Paris on July 26 and concludes on August 11.

On Friday, a total of 23 medal events will be held across shooting, diving, rowing, tennis, trampoline gymnastics, equestrian, badminton, sailing, archery, judo, fencing, swimming, athletics and cycling BMX racing.

Here are the medal events for Day Seven of Paris 2024 Olympics (timings in IST):-

13:00 - Shooting - Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Final

14:12 - Rowing - Men’s Pair Finals

14:24 - Rowing - Women’s Pair Finals

14:30 - Diving - Men’s Synchronised 3m Springboard Final

14:36 - Rowing - Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Final

14:48 - Rowing - Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Final

17:20 - Trampoline Gymnastics - Women’s Final

17:30 - Equestrian - Jumping Team Final

17:33 - Sailing - Women’s Windsurfing Final

17:53 - Sailing - Men’s Windsurfing Final

18:30 - Badminton - Mixed Doubles Finals

19:30 - Judo - Women’s +78kg Medal Rounds

19:30 - Judo - Men’s +100kg Medal Rounds

19:54 - Archery - Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match

20:13 - Archery - Mixed Team Gold Medal Match

22:30 - Tennis - Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match

22:30 - Tennis - Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match

22:30 - Tennis - Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match

23:00 - Fencing - Men’s Epee Team Finals

23:20 - Trampoline Gymnastics - Men’s Final

00:00 - Swimming - Men’s 50m Freestyle Final

00:06 - Swimming - Women’s 200m Backstroke Final

00:13 - Swimming - Men’s 200m Individual Medley Final

00:50 - Athletics - Men’s 10,000m Final

01:05 - Cycling BMX Racing - Men’s Final

01:20 - Cycling BMX Racing - Women’s Final

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Shooting /

Swimming /

Gymnastics /

Judo /

Fencing /

Swimming /

Athletics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs IND Live Score, 1st ODI: Sri Lanka 178/7 (43); Arshdeep removes Hasaranga
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Australia LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics Hockey: IND 2-1 AUS; India leads 2-1 against Australia at half-time
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day Seven - August 2: What are the medal events today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Archery, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Score updates: India mixed team of Dhiraj/Ankita up against Canales/Acha of Spain in quarterfinal at 5:45 PM
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Solomon Islands distance runner Sharon Firisua steps into sprints, finishes last in 100m
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Solomon Islands distance runner Sharon Firisua steps into sprints, finishes last in 100m
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: China’s Wang and Long win gold in men’s synchronised diving 3m springboard
    Reuters
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Leone keeps women’s rifle 3 positions gold in Swiss hands
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Manu Bhaker qualifies for 25m Pistol Final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Rivals Richardson, Fraser-Pryce advance in women’s 100m
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs IND Live Score, 1st ODI: Sri Lanka 178/7 (43); Arshdeep removes Hasaranga
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Australia LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics Hockey: IND 2-1 AUS; India leads 2-1 against Australia at half-time
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day Seven - August 2: What are the medal events today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Archery, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Score updates: India mixed team of Dhiraj/Ankita up against Canales/Acha of Spain in quarterfinal at 5:45 PM
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Solomon Islands distance runner Sharon Firisua steps into sprints, finishes last in 100m
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment