Paris 2024 Olympics: Noah Lyles cruises into 200m final in pursuit of treble

Noah Lyles qualified for the 200m final on Wednesday to stay on track for the first Olympic men’s sprint treble since Usain Bolt achieved the feat at the 2016 Rio Games.

The American three-time world champion, who won the 100m by five-thousandths of a second from Jamaican Kishane Thompson in 9.79 seconds, finished second in his semifinal behind Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo.

Tebogo, also a finalist in the 100m, struck a psychological blow to Lyles, crossing the line in 19.96sec, while Lyles timed 20.08sec.

America’s Kenny Bednaraek, the second-fastest in the world this year over the distance, clocked 20.00sec to edge out Alexander Ogando of the Dominican Republic in the first semi-final.

Erriyon Knighton of the US, a silver and bronze medallist over 200m at the past two world championships, qualified first from the third semi-final, clocking 20.09, ahead of Liberia’s Joseph Fahnbulleh.

The two next-fastest qualifiers were Zimbabwe’s Makanakaishe Charamba and compatriot Tapiwanashe Makarawu, meaning defending Olympic champion Andre De Grasse does not qualify.

Treble-chasing Lyles has the chance to be the standout star of the athletics programme in Paris.

Jamaican sprint star Shericka Jackson withdrew from the women’s 100m and then pulled out of her 200m heat.

St Lucia’s Julien Alfred, pursuing the women’s sprint double, came second behind Gabby Thomas in the 200m after winning the shorter sprint.

Lyles, the Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist, has been dominant in his preferred 200m, winning the past three world titles.

He is the third-fastest half-lap runner in history, with his mark of 19.31sec set at the world championships in Oregon in 2022 ranking behind only Jamaica’s Yohan Blake and Bolt’s world record of 19.19sec.

Retired Jamaican sprint superstar Bolt did the 100m-200m sprint double at three consecutive Games -- Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016, adding the 4x100m gold in London and Rio.

The first round of the sprint relay is on Thursday morning but Lyles is likely to be rested following his 200m semi-final.