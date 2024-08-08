MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Noah Lyles cruises into 200m final in pursuit of treble

Lyles, the Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist, has been dominant in his preferred 200m, winning the past three world titles.

Published : Aug 08, 2024 10:34 IST , Paris - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Noah Lyles, of the United States, competes during the men’s 200-meter semifinal at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Noah Lyles, of the United States, competes during the men’s 200-meter semifinal at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Noah Lyles, of the United States, competes during the men’s 200-meter semifinal at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP

Noah Lyles qualified for the 200m final on Wednesday to stay on track for the first Olympic men’s sprint treble since Usain Bolt achieved the feat at the 2016 Rio Games.

The American three-time world champion, who won the 100m by five-thousandths of a second from Jamaican Kishane Thompson in 9.79 seconds, finished second in his semifinal behind Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo.

Tebogo, also a finalist in the 100m, struck a psychological blow to Lyles, crossing the line in 19.96sec, while Lyles timed 20.08sec.

America’s Kenny Bednaraek, the second-fastest in the world this year over the distance, clocked 20.00sec to edge out Alexander Ogando of the Dominican Republic in the first semi-final.

Erriyon Knighton of the US, a silver and bronze medallist over 200m at the past two world championships, qualified first from the third semi-final, clocking 20.09, ahead of Liberia’s Joseph Fahnbulleh.

The two next-fastest qualifiers were Zimbabwe’s Makanakaishe Charamba and compatriot Tapiwanashe Makarawu, meaning defending Olympic champion Andre De Grasse does not qualify.

The two next-fastest qualifiers were Zimbabwe’s Tapiwanashe Makarawu and his compatriot Makanakaishe Charamba, meaning defending Olympic champion Andre De Grasse does not qualify after a season in which the Canadian has struggled for form.

Treble-chasing Lyles has the chance to be the standout star of the athletics programme in Paris.

ALSO READ | Paris 2024: United States win women’s team pursuit gold

Jamaican sprint star Shericka Jackson withdrew from the women’s 100m and then pulled out of her 200m heat.

St Lucia’s Julien Alfred, pursuing the women’s sprint double, came second behind Gabby Thomas in the 200m after winning the shorter sprint.

Lyles, the Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist, has been dominant in his preferred 200m, winning the past three world titles.

He is the third-fastest half-lap runner in history, with his mark of 19.31sec set at the world championships in Oregon in 2022 ranking behind only Jamaica’s Yohan Blake and Bolt’s world record of 19.19sec.

Retired Jamaican sprint superstar Bolt did the 100m-200m sprint double at three consecutive Games -- Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016, adding the 4x100m gold in London and Rio.

The first round of the sprint relay is on Thursday morning but Lyles is likely to be rested following his 200m semi-final.

Related stories

Related Topics

Noah Lyles /

Kenny Bednarek

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Noah Lyles cruises into 200m final in pursuit of treble
    AFP
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Bajarang Punia, Sakshee Malikkh, Shashi Tharoor react to Vinesh Phogat retirement
    Team Sportstar
  3. Vinesh Phogat Retirement LIVE Reactions: “You’re the pride of India” says Bajrang Punia as Vinesh Phogat retires after Paris Olympics 2024 disqualification
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: US, France joins Australia, Belgium in semifinals of women’s basketball
    AP
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Boxer Khyzhniak wins Ukraine’s third gold of Games
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Noah Lyles cruises into 200m final in pursuit of treble
    AFP
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: US, France joins Australia, Belgium in semifinals of women’s basketball
    AP
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Boxer Khyzhniak wins Ukraine’s third gold of Games
    AFP
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: USA’s Sarah Hildebrandt beats Cuban for gold after original opponent, India’s Vinesh Phogat, misses weight
    AP
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Will Amit Rohidas play bronze medal match vs Spain after getting red card against Great Britain?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Noah Lyles cruises into 200m final in pursuit of treble
    AFP
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Bajarang Punia, Sakshee Malikkh, Shashi Tharoor react to Vinesh Phogat retirement
    Team Sportstar
  3. Vinesh Phogat Retirement LIVE Reactions: “You’re the pride of India” says Bajrang Punia as Vinesh Phogat retires after Paris Olympics 2024 disqualification
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: US, France joins Australia, Belgium in semifinals of women’s basketball
    AP
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Boxer Khyzhniak wins Ukraine’s third gold of Games
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment