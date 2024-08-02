MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Taiwan’s boxer Lin beats Uzbek Turdibekova amid fierce gender row

Lin Yu-ting was disqualified at the 2023 World Championships after failing International Boxing Association eligibility rules that prevent athletes with male XY chromosomes competing in women’s events.

Published : Aug 02, 2024 19:47 IST , Paris - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Yu Ting Lin of Taiwan.
Yu Ting Lin of Taiwan. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Yu Ting Lin of Taiwan. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Taiwan’s double world champion Lin Yu-ting, one of two boxers at the heart of a gender row, won her featherweight round of 16 bout against Uzbekistan’s Sidora Turdibekova on points by unanimous decision at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Friday.

The 28-year-old Taiwanese, along with Algerian boxer Imane Khelif who won her round of 16 welterweight fight on Thursday against Italy’s Angela Cariniin 46 seconds, have been in the spotlight of the gender row after being cleared to compete in the Olympics.

Both had been disqualified at the 2023 World Championships after failing International Boxing Association eligibility rules that prevent athletes with male XY chromosomes from competing in women’s events.

The boxing competition in Paris is run by the International Olympic Committee after it stripped the IBA of international recognition in 2023 over governance and finance issues, and the IOC has said that women have every right to compete in Paris.

The IOC said the IBA decision to disqualify the boxers last year was arbitrary and the main cause for the furore that has seen people like J. K. Rowling and Elon Musk voice their opposition to them competing in the Games.

Following Khelif’s quick win on Thursday that had drawn the ire of Italian Primer Minister Giorgia Meloni, who said it was not a fight among equals given the Algerian’s physical advantage, hundreds of media had gathered for Lin’s fight.

ALSO READ | Paris 2024 Olympics: Italy’s Meloni, IOC’s Bach discuss ‘fairness’ in sports after boxing gender row

But the Uzbek was not prepared to be easy prey to her opponent, only narrowly losing the first round and with one of the judges even scoring the round in her favour.

The taller Lin, however, was never really threatened, and landed a big right in the second round that rattled Turdibekova.

With chants of “Uzbekistan” echoing through the North Paris Arena the Uzbek fighter tried to come back in the third but it was Lin who had the upper hand and got her Games’ opening win.

Both fighters refused to talk to the press following their bout with the Uzbek passing past reporters in tears.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

International Boxing Association

Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

