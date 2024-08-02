Canada appeal over Beijing figure skating medal rejected by CAS

Canada’s appeal to be awarded a team figure skating bronze medal from the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics was rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday, leaving the Russia Olympic Committee (ROC) team in third place.

At the Beijing Games, Russian teenager Kamila Valieva was found guilty of doping earlier in the season. She was banned for four years thus removing the ROC as winners of the team event.

It was thought that Canada, which finished fourth, would be promoted to bronze but the International Skating Union (ISU) said the Russian team’s total score even after Valieva’s marks were erased was still a point better than the Canadians.

A panel of arbitrators from CAS, the sport’s highest court, deliberated on the appeal by Skate Canada last month and concluded Valieva was correctly disqualified without any possibility in ISU rules to re-allocate points to Canada.

The United States had previously been moved up to gold and Japan silver.

“While we are disappointed that the ruling does not award Canada the bronze medal, we stand by the efforts and performances of our athletes,” Skate Canada said in a statement.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the gold and silver medalists, the United States and Japan,” it added.

The International Olympic Committee signalled that it would not challenge the ruling.

“The IOC has taken note of the CAS ruling and will respect the decision,” the IOC said.

The IOC has already planned a medal ceremony for Wednesday in Paris where the U.S. team will receive their gold medals.