MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Canada appeal over Beijing figure skating medal rejected by CAS

At the Beijing Games, Russian teenager Kamila Valieva was found guilty of doping earlier in the season. She was banned for four years thus removing the ROC as winners of the team event.

Published : Aug 02, 2024 19:39 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE -Valieva was banned for four years thus removing the ROC as winners of the team event.
FILE -Valieva was banned for four years thus removing the ROC as winners of the team event. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE -Valieva was banned for four years thus removing the ROC as winners of the team event. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Canada’s appeal to be awarded a team figure skating bronze medal from the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics was rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday, leaving the Russia Olympic Committee (ROC) team in third place.

At the Beijing Games, Russian teenager Kamila Valieva was found guilty of doping earlier in the season. She was banned for four years thus removing the ROC as winners of the team event.

It was thought that Canada, which finished fourth, would be promoted to bronze but the International Skating Union (ISU) said the Russian team’s total score even after Valieva’s marks were erased was still a point better than the Canadians.

A panel of arbitrators from CAS, the sport’s highest court, deliberated on the appeal by Skate Canada last month and concluded Valieva was correctly disqualified without any possibility in ISU rules to re-allocate points to Canada.

The United States had previously been moved up to gold and Japan silver.

“While we are disappointed that the ruling does not award Canada the bronze medal, we stand by the efforts and performances of our athletes,” Skate Canada said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics 2024 - Police investigating hate speech targeting opening ceremony artistic director Thomas Jolly

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the gold and silver medalists, the United States and Japan,” it added.

The International Olympic Committee signalled that it would not challenge the ruling.

“The IOC has taken note of the CAS ruling and will respect the decision,” the IOC said.

The IOC has already planned a medal ceremony for Wednesday in Paris where the U.S. team will receive their gold medals.

Related Topics

Court of Arbitration for Sport /

Kamila Valieva

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs IND Live Score, 1st ODI: India 86/2 (15); Rohit, Gill fall in quick succession vs Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  2. Canada appeal over Beijing figure skating medal rejected by CAS
    Reuters
  3. Archery, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Score updates: India to face USA in bronze medal match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports wrap, August 2: Ramesh Budihal, Kamali P defend titles in Mahabs Point Break Challenge
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Brutal Alcaraz crushes Auger-Aliassime to reach final
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Canada appeal over Beijing figure skating medal rejected by CAS
    Reuters
  2. Indian sports wrap, August 2: Ramesh Budihal, Kamali P defend titles in Mahabs Point Break Challenge
    Team Sportstar
  3. Olympics: Why is rhythmic gymnastics predominantly a women-only sport?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports wrap, August 1: National squash championship starting from Aug 4
    Team Sportstar
  5. Global Chess League: Praggnanandhaa, Nodirbeck, Arjun to play as Superstar Men in season two
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs IND Live Score, 1st ODI: India 86/2 (15); Rohit, Gill fall in quick succession vs Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  2. Canada appeal over Beijing figure skating medal rejected by CAS
    Reuters
  3. Archery, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Score updates: India to face USA in bronze medal match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports wrap, August 2: Ramesh Budihal, Kamali P defend titles in Mahabs Point Break Challenge
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Brutal Alcaraz crushes Auger-Aliassime to reach final
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment