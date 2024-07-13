MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024: What are the three Olympic values?

The International Olympic Committee’s The Fundamentals of Olympic Values Education identifies excellence, respect and friendship as the Games’ core principles. 

Published : Jul 13, 2024 14:25 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra of India showing his medal.
FILE PHOTO: Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra of India showing his medal. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra of India showing his medal. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu

As the world gears up for the Olympic Games, Paris gives its place in the international community and calendar a global platform through its organisation. The Olympics has its own set of values which athletes are expected to adhere to at the quadrennial event.

What are the three Olympic values?

The three Olympic values are excellence, friendship and respect .

What are the meaning of the three Olympic values?

As per Page 17 of the International Olympic Committee’s The Fundamentals of Olympic Values Education, the meaning for each of them is as follows:

Excellence:

Excellence means doing the best we can, on the field of play or in our professional life. The important thing is not winning, but taking part, making progress and enjoying the healthy combination of body, will and mind.

Respect:

This includes respect for yourself and your body, for other people, for rules and regulations, for sport and for the environment.

Friendship:

Friendship is at the heart of the Olympic Movement. It encourages us to see sport as an instrument for mutual understanding between individuals, and between people all over the world.

(With inputs from Olympic.com)

