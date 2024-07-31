MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Olympics 2024: Argentina and Australia both win to share top spot in women’s Pool B

Germany trounced host France 5-1 in the first Pool A game to bounce back after losing its last match to two fourth-quarter goals by top-ranked Netherlands. 

Published : Jul 31, 2024 19:41 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Australia’s players celebrate their first goal in the women’s pool B field hockey match between Australia and the USA during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Colombes on July 31, 2024.
Australia’s players celebrate their first goal in the women’s pool B field hockey match between Australia and the USA during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Colombes on July 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Australia’s players celebrate their first goal in the women’s pool B field hockey match between Australia and the USA during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Colombes on July 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Australia scored in the third minute in a 3-0 win over the United States in women’s hockey at the Olympics on Wednesday to move the Hockeyroos joint top of Pool B with Argentina.

The U.S. looked nervous early on as passes went wide and players had difficulty controlling the ball. The Australian defence was unforgiving, holding the U.S. to one shot from the field.

“We definitely build our base game around our defence. We work a lot on it, and it’s a really good feeling to come away with only one goal against (in the tournament),” Australian captain Grace Stewart said.

“We had to filter through some of our reserve players as well due to injury, and one of them got on the scoresheet today, so I think having three different scorers really highlights the depth we have in our 19 girls that are here with us.”

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics 2024 - Veteran paddler Ni’s dream run ends in defeat by China’s Sun

The U.S. will now need to win its next two games to stay in control of its hopes to advance to the knockout stages. The top four in each six-team Pool qualify for the quarter-finals.

In the other Pool B games, Argentina held on to beat Spain 2-1 after having to defend with two players down for several minutes in the fourth quarter, and Britain defeated South Africa 2-1 for their first win of the tournament.

Germany trounced host France 5-1 in the first Pool A game to bounce back after losing its last match to two fourth-quarter goals by top-ranked Netherlands. 

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Hockey

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Argentina and Australia both win to share top spot in women’s Pool B
    Reuters
  2. Table Tennis LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Manika Batra in action against Japan’s Miu Hirano in round of 16- match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Can Lakshya Sen face HS Prannoy in men’s singles round of 16?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates Day 5: Deepika Kumari reaches round of 16; Lovlina moves to QF; Sindhu, Lakshya advance to R16
    Team Sportstar
  5. Durand Cup 2024: Chennaiyin FC narrowly loses to Indian Army
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Argentina and Australia both win to share top spot in women’s Pool B
    Reuters
  2. Table Tennis LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Manika Batra in action against Japan’s Miu Hirano in round of 16- match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Veteran paddler Ni’s dream run ends in defeat by China’s Sun
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Satwik-Chirag to face Soh-Yik of Malaysia in men’s doubles quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Balraj Panwar finishes sixth in semifinal C/D, to compete for places 19-24
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Argentina and Australia both win to share top spot in women’s Pool B
    Reuters
  2. Table Tennis LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Manika Batra in action against Japan’s Miu Hirano in round of 16- match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Can Lakshya Sen face HS Prannoy in men’s singles round of 16?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates Day 5: Deepika Kumari reaches round of 16; Lovlina moves to QF; Sindhu, Lakshya advance to R16
    Team Sportstar
  5. Durand Cup 2024: Chennaiyin FC narrowly loses to Indian Army
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment