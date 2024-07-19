MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics 2024 squads: Full list of athletes in Indian boxing team

Here is the full list of Indian boxers who have qualified for Paris Olympics 2024. India will be represented by six boxers across men’s and women’s sections at the quadrennial event.

Published : Jul 19, 2024 21:17 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Lovlina Borgohain.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Lovlina Borgohain. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Lovlina Borgohain. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India will be represented by six boxers - two men and four women - at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The trio of Nishant Dev, Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain head to the Games after clinching world championship medals in 2023, while Jaismine Lamboria and Preeti Pawar snared bronze medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, respectively.

Amit Panghal persevered through the setback of being dropped from the national team before roaring back to qualify for the Olympics with a quarterfinal victory at the 2nd World Qualification Tournament.

The Indian boxing team for Paris Olympics 2024:

Men

Amit Panghal (51kg), Nishant Dev (71kg).

Women

Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg).

