Paris Olympics 2024: Canada on track for knockout stage with win over Australia, Spain beats Greece

RJ Barrett had 24 points and seven rebounds and Canada stayed unbeaten in group play at the Paris Olympics with a 93-83 victory over Australia on Tuesday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 16 points as Canada improved to 2-0 and remained on track to advance when the tournament field is trimmed from 12 to eight teams and shifts to Paris next week for the knockout stage.

Josh Giddey led Australia with 19 points. Dante Exum finished with 15.

Canada plays Spain in its final group-stage matchup. Australia faces Greece next.

The game was tight throughout the first half. But Barrett kept finding seams in Australia’s defence, helping his team take its first double-digit lead on a 3-pointer with 5:13 remaining. Canada then pushed it up to 83-72 with about 4 1/2 minutes to play.

Santi Aldama had 19 points and 12 rebounds and Spain defeated Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece to earn its first victory of the Paris Olympics and remain in contention to advance to the knockout round.

Sergio Llull finished with 13 points. Spain improved to 1-1 in Group A with one group-stage game left to play against Canada.

Antetokounmpo had 27 points and 11 rebounds.

After losing their opening games on Saturday, Greece and Spain both came out essentially playing for their tournament lives, with the loser facing a must-win scenario on Friday — and likely lots of help — to have any chance of advancing.

That team is now Greece, which will meet Australia in its final chance to earn a victory before four teams’ medal hopes end.

Greece cut what had been a 14-point halftime deficit to a point early in the fourth quarter.

It then tied it at 71 on an emphatic, driving left-handed dunk by Antetokounmpo over Aldama, whom he’d been jostling with throughout the game.

But Aldama responded on the other end with a driving layup and Spain steadied over the next few minutes, scoring the next eight points.

“It’s tough with a guy like him to make the defensive play,” Aldama said. “You can either make the defensive play or try to block the shot. ... I tried, got posturized, but next play.”

Greece pulled back to within 80-77 with 59 seconds left, but Antetokounmpo had a 3-pointer from the top of the key bounce off the rim.

Spain does have a big health concern going forward after Rudy Fernandez left late in the fourth quarter after a collision under the basket and was helped by trainers to the locker room.