MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Olympics 2024: Germany’s Kukuk wins showjumping gold

Kukuk’s victory, which followed German gold medals in individual eventing, dressage and the dressage team competition, cemented Germany’s standing as the main equestrian bastion.

Published : Aug 06, 2024 16:50 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Germany’s Christian Kukuk celebrates with his gold medal after winning the Jumping Individual final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Versailles, France.
Germany’s Christian Kukuk celebrates with his gold medal after winning the Jumping Individual final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Versailles, France. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Germany’s Christian Kukuk celebrates with his gold medal after winning the Jumping Individual final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Versailles, France. | Photo Credit: AP

Germany’s Christian Kukuk, with his grey Gelding Checker, won Olympic gold in individual showjumping on Tuesday, showing a flawless ride in the final jumpoff between the three best riders.

Kukuk’s victory, which followed German gold medals in individual eventing, dressage and the dressage team competition, cemented Germany’s standing as the main equestrian bastion.

Swiss Steve Guerdat won silver with his horse Dynamix de Belheme. Dutch Maikel van der Vleuten with horse Beauville Z was third.

The blockbuster jumpoff between the three was held on a shorter course than the initial final rides.

ALSO READ: Vinesh Phogat reaches semifinal at Paris Olympics

In the day’s main shocker a little earlier, Sweden’s showjumping star Henrik von Eckermann, the current world champion who was seen as one of the hottest contenders for gold, fell from his mount King Edward, resulting in his elimination.

The roughly 16,5000 people of the Versailles arena held their breaths when the gelding started to falter midway through the course. Von Eckermann fell into the sand seconds later when the horse suddenly stopped.

The horse - the best on record according to analyst firm EquiRatings - did not fall, and Von Eckermann was seen walking out of the arena with no apparent signs of injury.

The 15 artfully designed obstacles reminiscent of Paris landmarks like the Arc de Triomphe and Eiffel Tower of up to 1.65 metres (5.41 ft), challenged riders and horses, with much fewer clear rides than in the qualifier on Monday.

As the hooves of all but three of the world’s finest jumping horses knocked wood at least once during their rides, nervous sighs and frustrated ‘aahs’ shaped the ambient noise in the arena facing Louis XIV’s world-famous Palace.

“It’s a tough course, but it’s the Olympic final- that’s what we expect,” defending Olympic champion Ben Maher from Britain said after he failed to reach the jumpoff. “It just wasn’t meant to be today.”

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Equestrian

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wrestling LIVE, Paris 2024 Olympics updates: Vinesh beats Ukraine’s Livach 7-5 to enter the semifinals, will face Cuba’s Guzman Lopez
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Germany’s Kukuk wins showjumping gold
    Reuters
  3. Paris Olympics: Taiwan considering lawsuit over boxing federation’s gender row stance
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Boxing needs new global body to get into LA Games, says IOC
    Reuters
  5. Vinesh Phogat reaches semifinal at Paris Olympics
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Germany’s Kukuk wins showjumping gold
    Reuters
  2. Paris Olympics: Taiwan considering lawsuit over boxing federation’s gender row stance
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Boxing needs new global body to get into LA Games, says IOC
    Reuters
  4. Indian hockey Olympic medal winners: Full list edition wise
    Team Sportstar
  5. Vinesh Phogat reaches semifinal at Paris Olympics
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wrestling LIVE, Paris 2024 Olympics updates: Vinesh beats Ukraine’s Livach 7-5 to enter the semifinals, will face Cuba’s Guzman Lopez
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Germany’s Kukuk wins showjumping gold
    Reuters
  3. Paris Olympics: Taiwan considering lawsuit over boxing federation’s gender row stance
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Boxing needs new global body to get into LA Games, says IOC
    Reuters
  5. Vinesh Phogat reaches semifinal at Paris Olympics
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment