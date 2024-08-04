MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics 2024: Holloway hot in hurdles but Crittenden opts for repechage route

Holloway, leading the way in 110 metres times this season with 12.86 seconds, is a three-time world champion but was surprisingly beaten down to silver by Parchment in Tokyo.

Published : Aug 04, 2024 17:09 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Grant Holloway of Team United States competes during the Men’s 110m Hurdles Round 1 on day nine of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 04, 2024 in Paris, France.
Grant Holloway of Team United States competes during the Men's 110m Hurdles Round 1 on day nine of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 04, 2024 in Paris, France.
Grant Holloway of Team United States competes during the Men’s 110m Hurdles Round 1 on day nine of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 04, 2024 in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Grant Holloway looked imperious in the sprint hurdles qualifying on Sunday but U.S. compatriot Freddie Crittenden opted for a circuitous route to the final, while Jamaican defending champion Hansle Parchment scraped through in extraordinary circumstances.

Holloway, leading the way in 110 metres times this season with 12.86 seconds, is a three-time world champion but was surprisingly beaten down to silver by Parchment in Tokyo.

He is desperate to make amends in Paris and his 13.01 in the final heat was the best of the day’s times by a distance.

Crittenden’s 18.27 was the worst. The man who posted a personal best of 12.93 in the U.S., trials, virtually stood up from his blocks then jogged down the track, stepping tentatively over each barrier.

He said afterwards that he had suffered a mild groin injury that he decided not to aggravate and that he would return for the repechage round on Tuesday having had some extra rest and trying to qualify via that route.

Freddie Crittenden, of the United States, competes in a men’s 110 meters hurdles round 1 heat at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France.
Freddie Crittenden, of the United States, competes in a men's 110 meters hurdles round 1 heat at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France.
Freddie Crittenden, of the United States, competes in a men’s 110 meters hurdles round 1 heat at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. | Photo Credit: AP

New to the Olympics this year, the repechage round gives athletes who have not progressed a second chance, as long as they finish.

The 110 hurdles is another event where the U.S. has astonishing historical dominance.

They have 19 gold, 21 silver and 17 bronze, making it 57 medals in total. The next best is Cuba, with two golds, in a total of five. However, Aries Merritt’s win in 2012 is the only gold in the last six Games.

Parchment, the man who denied them three years ago, has a history of cutting it fine, having scraped into the Tokyo Olympics as Jamaica’s third man and then going on to take gold.

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics 2024: USA’s Gabby Thomas begins assault on 200m title with fastest timing in preliminary round

He did the same for Paris with third place in the trials.

On Sunday he finished fifth in his heat where he was one of four athletes given 13.43 seconds – behind heat winner Xu Zhuoyi (13.40) – but was ranked last of the four on thousandths of a second.

Remarkably, that was still good enough for him to snatch the 18th and last qualifying slot for Wednesday’s semi-finals ahead of the final on Thursday.

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
