Paris 2024: Marit Bouwmeester wins women’s dinghy gold, Matt Wearn is Olympic champion again

Marit Bouwmeester of the Netherlands won the gold medal in the women’s dinghy at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, marking the fourth straight Games in which she has reached the podium.

Denmark’s Anne-Marie Rindom, a four-time Olympian who won gold in Tokyo three years ago, took the silver medal. Line Flem Hoest of Norway got bronze and pumped her fist in the air as she crossed the finish line before jumping in the water to hug her friend Rindom.

In the men’s dinghy race, Australia’s Matt Wearn won gold for the second straight Olympics. Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus won silver while Stefano Peschiera of Peru took bronze.

The medal races for both women and men had been postponed to Wednesday because of fickle and light winds.

The 36-year-old Bouwmeester won silver in this class of sailing in London in 2012, followed by gold in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and bronze in Tokyo. This was her first Olympic medal as a mother — her two-year-old daughter, Jessie Mae, has become a companion in training, the medalist said.

“I’m very, very, very grateful to be in the Olympics and also be a mom,” Bouwmeester said.

She didn’t rule out a fifth Olympics, but said her priority for now would be her daughter: “I just want to go home and be there for little Jessie Mae.”

Rindom said Wednesday’s racing felt “amazing” after “such a tricky week of sailing.”

Hoest secured her bronze with a “safe start” and then focused on speed, she said.

“From the first downwind, I knew, ‘keep breathing, keep sailing, this medal is yours,’” said the Norwegian, who trains by cross-country skiing.

Bouwmeester’s victory was the Netherlands’ second sailing gold in these Games, following Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz in the women’s skiffs. Dutch windsurfer Luuc van Opzeeland won a bronze, making the country the leader in sailing medals so far.

Rindom won bronze in 2016 before her Tokyo gold.