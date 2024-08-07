MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024: Marit Bouwmeester wins women’s dinghy gold, Matt Wearn is Olympic champion again

In the men’s dinghy race, Australia’s Matt Wearn won gold for the second straight Olympics. Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus won silver while Stefano Peschiera of Peru took bronze.

Published : Aug 07, 2024 21:18 IST , MARSEILLE - 2 MINS READ

AP
Gold medallist Marit Bouwmeester of the Netherlands celebrates on the podium.
Gold medallist Marit Bouwmeester of the Netherlands celebrates on the podium. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Gold medallist Marit Bouwmeester of the Netherlands celebrates on the podium. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Marit Bouwmeester of the Netherlands won the gold medal in the women’s dinghy at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, marking the fourth straight Games in which she has reached the podium.

Denmark’s Anne-Marie Rindom, a four-time Olympian who won gold in Tokyo three years ago, took the silver medal. Line Flem Hoest of Norway got bronze and pumped her fist in the air as she crossed the finish line before jumping in the water to hug her friend Rindom.

In the men’s dinghy race, Australia’s Matt Wearn won gold for the second straight Olympics. Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus won silver while Stefano Peschiera of Peru took bronze.

The medal races for both women and men had been postponed to Wednesday because of fickle and light winds.

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics: Australia, Belgium advance into women’s basketball semifinals

The 36-year-old Bouwmeester won silver in this class of sailing in London in 2012, followed by gold in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and bronze in Tokyo. This was her first Olympic medal as a mother — her two-year-old daughter, Jessie Mae, has become a companion in training, the medalist said.

“I’m very, very, very grateful to be in the Olympics and also be a mom,” Bouwmeester said.

She didn’t rule out a fifth Olympics, but said her priority for now would be her daughter: “I just want to go home and be there for little Jessie Mae.”

Rindom said Wednesday’s racing felt “amazing” after “such a tricky week of sailing.”

Hoest secured her bronze with a “safe start” and then focused on speed, she said.

“From the first downwind, I knew, ‘keep breathing, keep sailing, this medal is yours,’” said the Norwegian, who trains by cross-country skiing.

Bouwmeester’s victory was the Netherlands’ second sailing gold in these Games, following Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz in the women’s skiffs. Dutch windsurfer Luuc van Opzeeland won a bronze, making the country the leader in sailing medals so far.

Rindom won bronze in 2016 before her Tokyo gold.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Sailing

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs IND, 3rd ODI: Wellalage’s fifer helps Sri Lanka script history against toothless India
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Paris 2024: Marit Bouwmeester wins women’s dinghy gold, Matt Wearn is Olympic champion again
    AP
  3. Athletics LIVE, Paris 2024 Olympics: Avinash Sable’s steeplechase final at 1:13 AM IST; Abdulla Aboobacker, Praveen Chithravel in action in triple jump qualification
    Team Sportstar
  4. EBFC 3-1 DHFC, Durand Cup 2024 Highlights: East Bengal gets consecutive win after beating Downtown Heroes
    Team Sportstar
  5. Durand Cup 2024: East Bengal beats Downtown Heroes to record consecutive wins
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024: Marit Bouwmeester wins women’s dinghy gold, Matt Wearn is Olympic champion again
    AP
  2. Athletics LIVE, Paris 2024 Olympics: Avinash Sable’s steeplechase final at 1:13 AM IST; Abdulla Aboobacker, Praveen Chithravel in action in triple jump qualification
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Australia, Belgium advance into women’s basketball semifinals
    AP
  4. All you need to know about Steeplechase ahead of Avinash Sable’s men’s 3000m SC final in Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  5. Former Olympic gold medallist believes Vinesh Phogat should be awarded silver medal, proposes immediate rule changes to UWW
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs IND, 3rd ODI: Wellalage’s fifer helps Sri Lanka script history against toothless India
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Paris 2024: Marit Bouwmeester wins women’s dinghy gold, Matt Wearn is Olympic champion again
    AP
  3. Athletics LIVE, Paris 2024 Olympics: Avinash Sable’s steeplechase final at 1:13 AM IST; Abdulla Aboobacker, Praveen Chithravel in action in triple jump qualification
    Team Sportstar
  4. EBFC 3-1 DHFC, Durand Cup 2024 Highlights: East Bengal gets consecutive win after beating Downtown Heroes
    Team Sportstar
  5. Durand Cup 2024: East Bengal beats Downtown Heroes to record consecutive wins
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment